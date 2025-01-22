Jennifer Lawrence, happily married, opens up about how she slept with the director of a film she still does not understand

Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she is still perplexed by the plot of one of her most successful films, despite having slept with the director at the time.

The 34-year-old is now happily married to Cooke Maroney and expecting a second child, but the star has never been shy about disclosing details about her not-so-private life, RadarOnline.com reports.

Lawrence rose to prominence as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games film series and later won an Oscar for her role in the 2012 film Silver Linings Playbook.

However, one of the actor’s previous films is making headlines again due to an admission she made on a talk show.

Lawrence stars in the horror film Mother!, which was directed by Darren Aronofsky and released in 2017.

The film follows a poet and his wife, whose peaceful life is turned upside down when unexpected guests arrive at their rural home.

Many viewers have described the thriller as confusing and bizarre, as it is shrouded in symbolism and tone rather than character and plot, making it easy to lose track of the story as it unfolds.

And it turns out that moviegoers weren’t the only ones who didn’t understand what the fever dream of a film was trying to say.

Lawrence admitted to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she was still baffled by the movie.

The host was curious: “On a scale of one to totally confused, how much did you understand your film Mother! ?”

Lawrence responded, “I’ll be honest. I slept with the director, so I had CliffsNotes. So, five? Or four. But if anyone needs help understanding their films, you know what to do!”

Cohen responded with a joke. “F*** the director?,” Lawrence replied, “Yeah!”

During a previous interview, the actor attempted to explain the film’s plot.

“The most important thing to understand about this film before watching it is that it is entirely allegory. This narrative is entirely metaphorical. “It’s the creation and destruction of the universe, including Biblical themes and the origins of religion,” she explained.

“I represent Mother Earth, and what I have is Baby Jesus, if we can guess the religion. I play this woman who has built her home from the ground up. I’m in a relationship with an artist who is obsessed with getting approval from me first, and then I’m not enough.”

J-Law also revealed that she found it difficult to relax because the director considered Mother! to be “his baby.”

She stated, “Normally, I promote a movie, ask people to see it, and then it’s out of your hands.

“Normally, I just kind of let it go.” Dating the director was different. We’d be on the press tour together, and that’s all he wants to talk about, which I understand. It is his baby.

“He wrote it.” He conceived of it. He was the one who directed it. I was trying to be a supportive partner while also thinking, ‘Can I please, for the love of God, not think about Mother! for one second?'”

Lawrence once revealed that she was fat-shamed into losing 17 pounds for a role by a female producer, saying, “A female producer had me do a nude line-up with about five women who were much, much, thinner than me,” according to the publication. “We are standing side by side, with only tape covering our privates.

“After that degrading and humiliating line-up, the female producer told me I should use the naked photos of myself as inspiration for my diet.”

SOURCE