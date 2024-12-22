IRS Issues Special Payments for 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit – Non-Filers Urged to Act Before Deadline

As part of their ongoing efforts to help taxpayers, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) said that later this month, eligible people who did not claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2021 tax returns would be sent automatic payouts.

The IRS revealed the extra step after looking at internal data that showed many qualified taxpayers filed a return but forgot to claim the credit. If you did not get any Economic Impact Payments (EIPs), which are part of the stimulus package, you can get your money back through the Recovery Rebate Credit.

Paychecks will be sent out automatically in December and should arrive by late January 2025 for most people. Taxpayers who are eligible do not have to do anything to get their checks. Taxpayers who qualify will get their money either through direct deposit or a paper check. They will also get a separate letter telling them about the payment.

“The IRS continues to work hard to make improvements and help taxpayers,” said Danny Werfel, the commissioner of the IRS. These payments are being made to show that we are committed to going above and beyond what taxpayers expect.

We looked at our own data and found that none of the one million taxpayers who were eligible for this complicated credit claimed it.

Now, these payments will be made automatically, so taxpayers who are eligible will not have to file an amended return to get them. This should make things easier for the people who need to do them and get the money to the right people.

A lot of things can change the payments, but $1,400 is the most that any one person can get. About $2.4 billion in payments are expected to be sent out.

If you have not done your taxes for 2021 yet, you may be able to get this credit or any other refund that is due. However, the IRS says you have until April 15, 2025, to file your taxes.

At this point, there are more people who want the credit than who were eligible.

Recovery Rebate Credits and EIPs have already been sent to most taxpayers who were eligible for them.

Those who are eligible for the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit will only get the December payments for the credit if the IRS data shows that they are eligible.

People who could have gotten the Recovery Rebate Credit but either left the field blank or put $0 in it when they filed their 2021 taxes are still eligible.

An explanation of automatic payments

If you should have claimed this credit on your 2021 tax return but didn’t, you should get your money by the end of January 2025. The money will be sent to the taxpayer’s bank account or record address for 2023 if it is known.

The 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit payments will be sent to the taxpayer in the form of a letter from the IRS. People who turned in their 2023 tax return but have since closed their bank account do not need to do anything. If you send money back to the IRS, the bank will send your refund to the address they have on file.

Read the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit Frequently Asked Questions and Answers to learn more about who is eligible and how to figure out your payment.

People who did not file a tax return in 2021 but will in the future may be able to get the credit.

You can still file your 2021 taxes and get a refund until April 15, 2025, even if you have not done so yet. Just make sure you claim the Recovery Rebate Credit.

People who are eligible but did not file their taxes must do so in order to claim a Recovery Rebate Credit, even if they did not make much or any money from a job, business, or any other source.

The 2021 tax season and other details on automatic payments

Taxpayers can check their IRS Online Account to see how much money they earned in Economic Impact Payments. You can help them find out how much Recovery Rebate Credit they are owed from that point on.

Check out 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit — Topic A: General Information and Frequently Asked Questions. G2: Figure out the third amount of the economic impact payment so that you can figure out the 2021 recovery rebate credit.

Anyone who wants to get federal benefits like SSI, SNAP, TANF, or WIC will not have to count any Recovery Rebate Credit they earn as income.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) wants to make sure that taxpayers understand and claim all relevant credits and deductions, such as Coronavirus tax relief, as the 2025 tax filing season gets closer.

An important issue is that many people either do not know about tax credits and deductions or can not use them.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will let people know about the Earned Income Tax Credit and the other credits during the 2025 tax season.

