What Is the Income Limit to Qualify for California’s $725 Stimulus Payment?

In response to the economic hardships amplified by the Covid-19 pandemic, several states have introduced financial relief programs to support residents. California is launching an innovative initiative called the Sacramento Family First (FFESP) program to provide financial stability for families below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL). This pilot program begins December 15, 2024, and offers monthly payments of $725 for one year.

Sacramento Family First Program

The Sacramento Family First program aims to:

Support children’s well-being in eligible families.

Reduce economic inequality in the community.

The program will benefit 200 families from December 15, 2024, to November 15, 2025.

Payment Method

Recipients will receive monthly payments through direct deposits to bank accounts linked to their tax returns. If no banking information is available, physical checks will be mailed to the registered address.

Eligibility Requirements

To qualify, applicants must have an annual household income of less than 200% of the Federal Poverty Line (FPL). Household income includes the combined earnings of all household members before taxes, excluding government benefits.

Here’s a breakdown of the 200% FPL income limits by household size:

Household Size Maximum Income (200% FPL) 2 People $40,880 3 People $51,640 4 People $62,400 5 People $73,160 6 People $83,920 7 People $94,680 8 People $105,440

For households with more than 8 people, add $10,760 for each additional person.

Residency and Selection

Eligible families must reside in Sacramento County. The program randomly selects participants from qualifying applicants.

Benefits of the Program

Financial Relief: Direct payments of $725 per month provide consistent support, helping families cover essential expenses. Economic Equality: Targeting households below 200% of the FPL aims to bridge the income gap for low-income families. Child Welfare: The program prioritizes the well-being of children in financially strained households.

Application Process

Applicants must ensure their household income aligns with the FPL limits and provide accurate contact and financial information. Keeping tax return details updated is essential for smooth payment distribution.

The Sacramento Family First program represents a proactive effort to address financial challenges for low-income families. By offering consistent monthly payments, it strives to alleviate economic pressures and support family stability. Families meeting the criteria should seize this opportunity to benefit from much-needed financial assistance.

