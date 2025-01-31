Goodbye Social Security increase – these are the people who will have to wait up to a year to get it – here’s why

The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced that millions of Americans, including teachers, police officers, firefighters, and others with public pensions, may have to wait a year or more to reap the benefits of the recently enacted Social Security Fairness Act.

The statute requires SSA to modify benefits for more than 3.2 million people, including future and retroactive payments. However, according to an SSA update issued on January 24, the bill did not provide additional people or resources to help implement the reforms.

These are the people who will have to wait up to a year to get the Social Security increase

Funding is critical to the SSA’s ability to implement the legislation quickly and without compromising daily customer service. The Act did not include funds to put the measure into effect. The Act requires SSA to modify benefits for more than 3 million people.

The law’s effective date is retroactive, so SSA must modify both past and future benefits for individuals.

According to an SSA message, the agency expects it will take more than a year to adjust benefits and pay all retroactive payments, despite the fact that it is currently assisting some impacted recipients.

When someone calls the SSA’s national 800 line, they are given a message about the Act. This message has allowed tens of thousands of customers to avoid waiting for a representative.

Nonetheless, every day, more than 7,000 people choose to wait to discuss the Act with a representative. In the coming weeks and months, these calls will increase, as will visits and appointments at local offices.

Although it cannot yet provide an estimated timeframe for adjusting an individual’s past or future benefits, the Social Security Administration notes that it is finalizing its plan to implement the Act while limiting the negative effects of its regular workloads and public services. As a result, it will continue to post updates to its website.

Workers in government waited forty years for a statute to increase Social Security

Bill Callahan, a retired schoolteacher from Middlebury, Connecticut, waited forty years for Congress to pass legislation that would eliminate the cut to his Social Security benefits because he also has a pension.

According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), Callahan and approximately three million other impacted public sector employees may have to wait a year or more to receive any of the promised benefits of the Social Security Fairness Act.

The Social Security Fairness Act eliminates the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and Government Pension Offset (GPO), which reduced Social Security benefits for retirees with pension income.

WEP and GPO affect nearly 3 million Americans, including public school teachers, firefighters, police officers, and postal workers.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is facing difficulties in adjusting past and future benefits due to the retroactive effect of the Social Security Fairness Act, which is expected to take more than a year due to the agency’s current funding.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) states that each impacted worker will receive a monthly increase based on their Social Security benefit type and pension amount. The Social Security Administration (SSA) is facing delays in paying additional benefits due to a lack of funding and staff.

The agency claims that the Act did not provide adequate funding to carry out the law, and that ongoing staffing shortages, including a hiring freeze since November 2024, make it difficult to assist those affected.

What will happen now?

Almost 3 million Americans will have to wait for their Social Security benefits as if the measure never passed. Furthermore, the agency stated that “as SSA prioritizes this new workload,” all Social Security recipients—including the approximately 68 million Americans unaffected by the new law—”will face delays and increased wait times.”

