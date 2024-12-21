Elon Musk said that the far-right German party is the only one capable of “saving Germany.”

Elon Musk, a tech billionaire, endorsed Alternative for Germany on Friday, claiming that the far-right German political party is the only one capable of saving Germany ahead of the country’s election in February. This is Musk’s latest show of support for right-wing politics this week.
Key Facts
Musk tweeted, “Only the AfD can save Germany,” praising the political party known for its anti-immigrant, anti-Islam, and nationalist policies.
Musk’s endorsement received at least 30 million views and over 100,000 likes.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told reporters Friday that Germany’s freedom of speech “applies to multi-billionaires” before taking aim at Musk, saying, “Freedom of speech also means that you can say things that are not right and do not contain good political advice.”
Musk’s appointment comes just two months before the German federal election, which was rescheduled for earlier in 2025 after Scholz lost a confidence vote and the country’s ruling coalition collapsed.
What Is The Afd?
Alternative for Germany, which was founded in 2013, capitalized on Europe’s 2015 refugee crisis and its country’s economic struggles by advocating for nationalist and anti-immigrant policies, as well as an anti-Islam stance.
The party has been monitored by Germany’s intelligence agency for suspected extremism, and it announced last month that three members would be expelled after being accused of involvement with an extremist group alleged to have planned an armed revolt against the German government.
Despite its tarnished reputation, Alternative for Germany has gained some popularity, becoming the first far-right party to win a German state election since the Nazi era.
Big Number
19%. That is the percentage of German residents who view Alternative for Germany favorably, according to a survey from the Pew Research Center, which noted the figure is the highest favorability it has recorded in eight years of surveying the topic. According to the think tank, a large majority of Germans (79%) hold negative views of the party.
Key Background
Musk has spent much of the week opining on American politics, demonstrating his political clout as one of President-elect Donald Trump’s closest supporters and advisors.
The tech billionaire, who has no formal position in Trump’s administration, issued a string of tweets criticizing a proposed government funding bill introduced earlier this week by House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to avoid a government shutdown.
Musk said the bill, which eventually died after scrutiny from him and Trump, should not be passed and was “one of the worst bills ever written.” Democratic lawmakers, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Va., chastised Musk for his remarks. Sanders tweeted, “Billionaires must not be allowed to run our government.”