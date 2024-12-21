Elon Musk said that the far-right German party is the only one capable of “saving Germany.”

Elon Musk, a tech billionaire, endorsed Alternative for Germany on Friday, claiming that the far-right German political party is the only one capable of saving Germany ahead of the country’s election in February. This is Musk’s latest show of support for right-wing politics this week.

Key Facts

Musk tweeted, “Only the AfD can save Germany,” praising the political party known for its anti-immigrant, anti-Islam, and nationalist policies.

Musk’s endorsement received at least 30 million views and over 100,000 likes.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told reporters Friday that Germany’s freedom of speech “applies to multi-billionaires” before taking aim at Musk, saying, “Freedom of speech also means that you can say things that are not right and do not contain good political advice.”

Musk’s appointment comes just two months before the German federal election, which was rescheduled for earlier in 2025 after Scholz lost a confidence vote and the country’s ruling coalition collapsed.

What Is The Afd?

Alternative for Germany, which was founded in 2013, capitalized on Europe’s 2015 refugee crisis and its country’s economic struggles by advocating for nationalist and anti-immigrant policies, as well as an anti-Islam stance.

The party has been monitored by Germany’s intelligence agency for suspected extremism, and it announced last month that three members would be expelled after being accused of involvement with an extremist group alleged to have planned an armed revolt against the German government.

Despite its tarnished reputation, Alternative for Germany has gained some popularity, becoming the first far-right party to win a German state election since the Nazi era.