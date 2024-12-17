US local news

Donald Trump pledges to terminate government employees who refuse to return to the office

By Rachel Greco

Updated on:

Donald Trump pledges to terminate government employees who refuse to return to the office

President-elect Donald Trump announced on Monday that he intends to fire any federal employees who do not physically return to their offices when his new administration takes office, and he has promised to challenge a Biden-era agreement allowing for remote work in court.

“If people don’t come back to work, come back into the office, they’re going to be fired,” Trump said at a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, his private club and home.

“Somebody in the Biden administration gave a five-year waiver of that, so for five years people don’t have to come back into the office,” he informed me. “This is ludicrous. It was like a gift to a union, and we’ll definitely go to court to halt it.”

The Social Security Administration and more than 40,000 workers represented by the American Federation of Government Employees union struck an agreement earlier this month that will enable the majority of those employees to continue working remotely two to five days per week.

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy’s endeavor to save government costs, known as the Department of Government Efficiency, is expected to suggest the elimination of remote labor throughout the United States government. Musk has long criticized working from home, calling it “morally wrong.”

According to the Office of Management and Budget, around half of the country’s 2.3 million federal workers work entirely in-person, with the other half eligible for remote work. Approximately 10% are entirely remote.

Source

For You!

Won't be good for a long time' Community reeling after two killed and two critically injured as young shooter opens fire at Christian school

Won’t be good for a long time’: Community reeling after two killed and two critically injured as young shooter opens fire at Christian school

Two teenagers died and sister was critically injured in a car crash with suspected shoplifters

Two teenagers died and sister was critically injured in a car crash with suspected shoplifters

Indiana man who murdered brother, 3 others will be put to death in the state's first execution in 15 years

Indiana man who murdered brother, 3 others will be put to death in the state’s first execution in 15 years

Police in Ohio launched a homicide investigation after the bodies of three women were discovered in the home

Police in Ohio launched a homicide investigation after the bodies of three women were discovered in the home

Fiji Court Decides Memphis man is guilty of killing his wife while on their honeymoon

Fiji Court Decides: Memphis man is guilty of killing his wife while on their honeymoon

Rachel Greco

Rachel Greco covers life in US County, including the communities of Grand Ledge, Delta Township, Charlotte and US Rapids. But her beat extends to local government, local school districts and community events in communities that surround Lansing. Her goal is to tell compelling stories about the area that matter to local readers.

Recommend For You

Donald Trump

Who Is Eligible for a $5,000 Stimulus Payment? Here’s What You Need to Know

Donald Trump

How California Residents Can Claim the $725 Payment – Step by Step Guide

Donald Trump

Dollar Tree Plans Major Changes Ahead of Donald Trump’s Return – What to Expect

Donald Trump

$1,312 Stimulus Payment Before Christmas – Who Qualifies and When Will It Be Sent?

Donald Trump

Can a Knee Replacement Increase Your VA Disability Rating? A Simple Guide

Donald Trump

Florida SNAP Payments for December – Who Is Set to Receive Benefits This Week?

Donald Trump

Housing Problems in the U.S. Sparked by Retirees’ Decisions – Who Will Be Impacted?

Donald Trump

Avoid These Mistakes With Your Monthly Social Security Benefits – They Could Leave You Broke

Donald Trump

Experts Confirm – Ideal Age to Apply for Social Security Benefits Starting January 1, 2025

Donald Trump

Will the Social Security Fairness Act Remove Payout Limits? Here’s What the Bill Actually Says

Donald Trump

How Long Does It Take to Pay Off a Student Loan? The Surprising National Average

Donald Trump

How the CPI Will Impact Your Pension in 2025 – Increases in Retirement and Non Contributory Disability Benefits

Leave a Comment