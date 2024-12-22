Donald Trump makes ‘bold statement’ with new hairstyle, as internet makes cruel Home Alone comparisons

Donald Trump appeared windswept as he debuted his new hairstyle at his Florida golf club, which has sparked a frenzy on the internet.

The US president-elect made a “bold statement” with his new style while greeting a gathering at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach on Tuesday.

MAGA enthusiasts were ecstatic when the 78-year-old strolled out with hat hair rather than his normal patted-down, bleach-blonde toupee.

“Your next President, President-Elect Donald J Trump, today at the beautiful Trump International Golf Club Palm Beach!!” Michael Solakiewicz posted on X with a short video of the GOP leader, as reported by the Daily Mail.

In the video, Trump is dressed in his own-brand white polo shirt and very high-waisted black slacks with a belt. He clutches a red MAGA hat in his hands, which appears to have been worn all morning based on what’s going on up top.

“Hi everybody,” Trump greets the audience, which erupts in woops and hollers as he steps out in front of them. “Is everybody having a good time?” he asks, before adding, “Is everybody a Republican?” to which they all say, “Yes!”

The switch-up sparked a rapid reaction on social media. One person noticed a resemblance between Trump and a character from Home Alone, writing: “Trump got a new haircut, and it’s hilarious.” “He resembles Buzz McCallister from Home Alone.”

A second person commented: “The ultimate hat hair,” while another asked: “Did Elon Musk force him to get that haircut?” A fourth remarked, “Make mullets great again”.

A skeptic stated: “Trump is 78 years old. He is older. His hair is pushed up and combed over, which looks horribly absurd. His orange skin also appears absurd. Donald Trump appears silly. “Get ready for four horrible years of Trump.”

Another concurred: “Honestly, the haircut is the least of his concerns. Maybe if he concentrated on policies rather than his appearance, we could get someplace.”

It is unknown whether Trump has changed his appearance permanently or if the relaxed look was the result of playing a few holes at his golf club all morning. It’s also unclear where the gathering assembled at the golf club on Tuesday.

