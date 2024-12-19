Case Closed: Charges Dropped Against Diddy’s Alleged Drug Mule Brendan Paul in Florida

Brendan Paul, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged drug mule, appears to be free for the time being, after Florida state prosecutors dropped all charges against him and dismissed his case.

We first learned about Diddy’s alleged drug mule, Brendan Paul, 25. On March 26, the same day federal agents raided the mogul’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami,

However, music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones named former Syracuse University basketball player and Diddy’s assistant Brendan Paul in a lawsuit shortly before his arrest.

The producer accused Paul of being Diddy’s “drug mule,” saying he would “acquire and distribute Mr. Combs’ drugs and guns.” Lil Rod would also accuse Diddy’s former girlfriend, rapper Yung Miami, of being a mule of sorts.

As new details emerged about Diddy’s federal sex trafficking investigation in the wake of Casandra “Cassie” Ventura and Lil Rod’s lawsuits.

Miami-Dade Police arrested 25-year-old Brendan Paul at Opa-Locka Airport around 4:30 p.m. Police took Paul to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami, where they placed him on two $2,500 bonds for cocaine possession and possession of a controlled substance.

Diddy charged Brendan Paul, his alleged drug mule, with felony drug possession after his arrest, to which he pleaded not guilty. Brendan Paul entered a plea deal about a month later and avoided jail time.

Brian Bieber, Paul’s attorney, confirmed to TMZ that his client accepted the prosecutor’s offer to participate in a diversion program that will last approximately 6 months. Paul’s case will receive a complete dismissal upon completion of the program.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney also stated that this is a standard offer for nonviolent defendants with no prior possession convictions.

Brendan Paul, Diddy’s alleged drug mule, is currently free after accepting a plea deal in May 2024, with Florida state prosecutors dropping all charges against him and dismissing his felony drug possession case.

On Tuesday (December 17), TMZ reported that Paul’s attorney, Brian Bieber, confirmed his completion of a pretrial diversion program and that as part of his plea deal, state prosecutors dropped his case, allowing him to avoid jail and probation.

Although Diddy’s alleged drug mule Brendan Paul had his felony drug possession case dismissed in Florida, federal sources told TMZ that he did not reach an agreement with federal prosecutors in Diddy’s federal racketeering and sex trafficking case, so he may still be on the hook with them.

