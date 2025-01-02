US local news

Anti-Israel protesters in New York City call for a “intifada revolution” just hours after ISIS-flag-wielding terrorist killed at least 15 in New Orleans

By Lucas

Published on:

Anti-Israel protesters in New York City call for a intifada revolution just hours after ISIS-flag-wielding terrorist killed at least 15 in New Orleans

On New Year’s Day, hundreds of anti-Israel protestors gathered in Times Square, waving Palestinian flags and calling for a “intifada revolution” on the same day a terrorist carried out a deadly car attack in New Orleans’ French Quarter.

The Palestinian Youth Movement, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, and the People’s Forum organized the protest, which was led by chants of “There is only one solution: the Intifada revolution.”

“We’re sending you back to Europe, you white b-ches,” one female demonstrator wearing a keffiyeh yelled at counter-protesters outside the event, according to social media footage. “Go back to Europe!” “Go back to Europe,” she repeated.

“2024 was a year of struggle against the crime of Zionism,” one speaker shouts into a megaphone in the heart of the Big Apple.

“We will be here every year for generations until complete liberation and return,” they stated, according to the Times of Israel.

Protesters carried signs reading “End All US Aid to Israel,” “End Zionism,” and “No War on Iran.”

The crowd chanted, “We will honor all of our martyrs.”

The demonstration came just hours after Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a suspected terrorist, plowed a pickup truck bearing an ISIS flag into New Year’s Eve revelers on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing at least 15 people.

Jabbar, 42, was shot dead by cops during a gunfight. Three improvised pipe bombs were discovered nearby in the tourist-attracting French Quarter, including one in Jabbar’s truck.

The FBI is looking for possible accomplices in the New Orleans attack.

According to The Post, Jabbar, a US-born military veteran, lived in a Houston trailer park community populated primarily by Muslim immigrants.

Masjid Bilal, the local mosque, is only a short walk away from the rundown house.

According to officials, Jabbar spent 10 days in Egypt last year.

He served on active duty in the United States Army from March 2007 to January 2015, and as a reservist from 2015 to July 2020.

SOURCE

For You!

Shamsud Din Jabbar, 42, an Army veteran with a driving restriction, has been identified as a suspect in the New Orleans terror incident

Shamsud Din Jabbar, 42, an Army veteran with a driving restriction, has been identified as a suspect in the New Orleans terror incident

'You beat the life out of my daughter' Mother rages on killer who told police his wife 'face planted' on steps before dying in bathtub

‘You beat the life out of my daughter’: Mother rages on killer who told police his wife ‘face planted’ on steps before dying in bathtub

Oklahoma's seven laws will go into effect on January 1, 2025

Oklahoma’s seven laws will go into effect on January 1, 2025

'Catwoman' Dead At 84 Former Billionaire Jocelyn Wildenstein, Known For Her Extreme Plastic Surgery, Dies In Paris From 'Pulmonary Embolism'

‘Catwoman’ Dead At 84: Former Billionaire Jocelyn Wildenstein, Known For Her Extreme Plastic Surgery, Dies In Paris From ‘Pulmonary Embolism’

Turo app was used to rent both the exploding Tesla Cybertruck and the attack vehicle in New Orleans

Turo app was used to rent both the exploding Tesla Cybertruck and the attack vehicle in New Orleans

Lucas

Recommend For You

Apply for SNAP Replacement Benefits After Power Outages in Mississippi and Tornado Mayhem

Apply for SNAP Replacement Benefits After Power Outages in Mississippi and Tornado Mayhem

New stimulus payments going out in 2025. Here’s how to get yours

New stimulus payments going out in 2025. Here’s how to get yours

The mistake retirees make with their retirement account – fix it before it’s too late

The mistake retirees make with their retirement account – fix it before it’s too late

Confirmed by the IRS – here’s the notice they issued to taxpayers to prepare for 2025

Confirmed by the IRS – here’s the notice they issued to taxpayers to prepare for 2025

Child Tax Credit Can Americans living abroad apply for It

Child Tax Credit: Can Americans living abroad apply for It?

Say goodbye to Visa and Mastercard – $192 million will be refunded to all eligible Visa and Mastercard users – here’s why

Say goodbye to Visa and Mastercard – $192 million will be refunded to all eligible Visa and Mastercard users – here’s why

Good news if you live in New York – this is the big minimum wage increase for 2025

Good news if you live in New York – this is the big minimum wage increase for 2025

Dollar Bills Changing Nationwide Starting in 2025 – Here’s Why the Change Is Happening

Dollar Bills Changing Nationwide Starting in 2025 – Here’s Why the Change Is Happening

A rare South African coin is worth R20 million; how can you know if your old money is valuable

A rare South African coin is worth R20 million; how can you know if your old money is valuable?

SASSA Grant Theft How to Resolve It

SASSA Grant Theft: How to Resolve It

The most recent breakdown of the payments shows that the SASSA Grant Payment increased twice in 2024

The most recent breakdown of the payments shows that the SASSA Grant Payment increased twice in 2024

The announcement of the new digital payment system, early SRD grant payout, and SASSA Festival Relief 2024

The announcement of the new digital payment system, early SRD grant payout, and SASSA Festival Relief 2024

Leave a Comment