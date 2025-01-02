Anti-Israel protesters in New York City call for a “intifada revolution” just hours after ISIS-flag-wielding terrorist killed at least 15 in New Orleans

On New Year’s Day, hundreds of anti-Israel protestors gathered in Times Square, waving Palestinian flags and calling for a “intifada revolution” on the same day a terrorist carried out a deadly car attack in New Orleans’ French Quarter.

The Palestinian Youth Movement, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, and the People’s Forum organized the protest, which was led by chants of “There is only one solution: the Intifada revolution.”

“We’re sending you back to Europe, you white b-ches,” one female demonstrator wearing a keffiyeh yelled at counter-protesters outside the event, according to social media footage. “Go back to Europe!” “Go back to Europe,” she repeated.

“2024 was a year of struggle against the crime of Zionism,” one speaker shouts into a megaphone in the heart of the Big Apple.

“We will be here every year for generations until complete liberation and return,” they stated, according to the Times of Israel.

Protesters carried signs reading “End All US Aid to Israel,” “End Zionism,” and “No War on Iran.”

The crowd chanted, “We will honor all of our martyrs.”

The demonstration came just hours after Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a suspected terrorist, plowed a pickup truck bearing an ISIS flag into New Year’s Eve revelers on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing at least 15 people.

Jabbar, 42, was shot dead by cops during a gunfight. Three improvised pipe bombs were discovered nearby in the tourist-attracting French Quarter, including one in Jabbar’s truck.

The FBI is looking for possible accomplices in the New Orleans attack.

According to The Post, Jabbar, a US-born military veteran, lived in a Houston trailer park community populated primarily by Muslim immigrants.

Masjid Bilal, the local mosque, is only a short walk away from the rundown house.

According to officials, Jabbar spent 10 days in Egypt last year.

He served on active duty in the United States Army from March 2007 to January 2015, and as a reservist from 2015 to July 2020.

