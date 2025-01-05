A 6-week-old puppy was abandoned on Christmas Eve and is looking for love

US local news

(MA) Prepare to meet an adorable little puppy that was rescued just in time for the holidays. Eli Everything is one of four puppies discovered abandoned on a rural road in Georgia. To make matters worse, these defenseless babies were left alone in the cold on Christmas Eve! Even Scrooge wouldn’t go as low!

Fortunately, all four puppies were found and taken into the care of Great Dog Rescue New England. They were all able to spend the holidays warm, safe, and well-fed. Since then, a lack of Petfinder profiles suggests that Eli’s siblings have all found homes, leaving him as the only puppy still waiting. Hopefully, he won’t still be waiting on Valentine’s Day!

So if you are looking for a pup to be your EVERYTHING.. Well look no further than Eli! Ring in New Years EVE by putting in your application now!” – Great Dog Rescue New England / Petfinder

More Information On Eli Everything

Eli is a 6-week-old Golden Retriever and Boxer mix pup with possibly several other breeds thrown in. He weighs approximately 6 pounds as of December 30, 24. Eli has a medium coat length that is described as white and cream in color. Eli will be neutered and fully vaccinated when he is adopted.

According to Great Dog Rescue New England, Eli is a typical puppy who exudes joy and sweetness. He’s described as happy, silly, and playful. While he hasn’t had much time on Earth to figure out what kind of pup he’ll be, GDRNE says he’ll fit right in with any family willing to put in the effort to train him. He is also described as doing well in a household with other dogs.

These Everything pups are sure to win your heart over just on looks alone!” – Great Dog Rescue New England / Petfinder

How Can You Help Eli Everything?

If you are interested in adopting Eli Everything, please complete the adoption application form, which is available here. He is available for adoption to anyone aged 24 or older who lives in New England, New York, New Jersey, or Pennsylvania.

Consider fostering as another excellent way to help! There are never enough foster homes to meet the demands of all the puppies in need. More information on fostering can be found on Great Dog Rescue New England’s official website.

If you are unable to adopt or foster, you can still help by sharing this article or Eli’s Petfinder profile: www.petfinder.com/dog/eli-everything.

