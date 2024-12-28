“60 Foot” Waves Blast California Coast and Wreak Havoc

For those who spent the holiday season away from the California and Hawaiian coasts, perhaps in a wintery refuge without internet access to surf world news, here are a few things to catch up on:

The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational was held for the 11th time, Mavericks experienced one of the biggest and heaviest days ever, and the Golden State was obliterated by the XXL surf.

Welcome back.

Most notably, in terms of destruction on the west coast, a large portion of the iconic Santa Cruz Wharf collapsed due to swell, sending it spinning through the high seas like a rubber ducky in a bath with a toddler.

Two people were rescued; fortunately, there were no casualties.

People were less fortunate elsewhere. Mother Nature’s wrath reigned supreme, taking the lives of a few and/or sweeping them away to sea, prompting missing person reports.

The video above shows a compilation of all that oceanic chaos, and the extent of the damage is as follows:

“Dangerous waves brought down a portion of the Santa Cruz Pier on Monday, prompting multiple water rescues from the Pacific Ocean this week, as waves up to 60 feet are forecast along California’s shores.

According to the Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County’s website, crews responded to at least two water rescues on Monday near Live Oak and Capitola beaches.

The storm’s high surf also likely dragged a man into the Pacific Ocean around noon Monday at Marina State Beach on Monterey Bay, according to authorities.

“At Marina State Beach, about 30 minutes south of Sunset State Beach, a man went missing around noon after being dragged into the water by high surf.

Another person went missing in Pebble Beach, south of Monterey. Cal Fire said crews responded to Ocean Road in Pebble Beach after receiving reports that someone had been swept off the rocks and into the water.

The Sonoma County Fire District reported that three people were rescued near Bodega Bay after being swept off land by a powerful wave on Monday.

It isn’t over either. Another pulse of swell is expected over the weekend, though it does not appear to be as large. Still, we’d be remiss if we didn’t recommend caution. Stay safe.

