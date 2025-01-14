US local news

Zelensky offers to send Ukrainian firefighters to California following Don Jr.’s post

By Oliver

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has offered to send firefighters from his country to help combat the California wildfires.

On Sunday, Zelensky stated in a post on X that the offer had been made through “relevant channels,” implying that Ukrainian firefighters could join Mexican and Canadian firefighters on the front lines across Greater Los Angeles.

“Today, I directed Ukraine’s minister of internal affairs and our diplomats to prepare for our rescuers’ potential participation in combating the wildfires in California.” “The situation there is extremely difficult, and Ukrainians can help Americans save lives,” Zelensky wrote in the post.

“This is currently being coordinated, and we have offered assistance to the American side via the appropriate channels. “150 of our firefighters are already ready.”

The offer of assistance came just days after Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of the United States president-elect, blamed Ukraine for the fires that are raging in Los Angeles. “Oh look, of course the LA fire department donated a bunch of their supplies to Ukraine,” he wrote in a post on X on January 8th.

