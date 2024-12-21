US local news

World reacts as Donald Trump gives a warning to Elon Musk

By Oliver

Published on:

World reacts as Donald Trump gives a warning to Elon Musk

Billionaire Elon Musk has emerged as a key cultural force in recent years, particularly since owning X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, which has risen in popularity in sports media.

He has since entered politics as a member of Donald Trump’s cabinet, but it looks that Trump is becoming increasingly frustrated with Musk.

During the election, Musk was a vociferous backer of Donald Trump, spending time with the president-elect and appearing to wield significant power.

This week, however, Trump sent a strong message that may serve as a reminder to Musk of who has ultimate control.

When the government funding bill collapsed on Wednesday after Musk openly blasted it as unnecessary spending, many across the political spectrum saw it as proof that Musk—not Trump—held actual authority.

“Yesterday was DOGE in action and it was the most refreshing thing I’ve seen since I’ve been here for 4 years,” Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia posted on X.

Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania wrote, “Elon Musk is the Republican Party’s leader.” “He’s now calling the shots.”

However, Trump appears to be unhappy with this perception.

Karoline Leavitt, spokesman for the Trump-Vance transition, firmly denied that Musk was in charge.

“As soon as President Trump released his official stance on the CR, Republicans on Capitol Hill echoed his point of view,” Leavitt said in a statement. “The Republican Party is led by President Donald Trump. “Enough said.”

This statement definitely serves as a caution to Musk not to push the boundaries too far, and it elicited a lot of reactions on social media.

“Haha, a Trump spokesman really admitted it. So that is bothering him,” one user remarked on Reddit.

“People must keep up with the ‘President Musk’ hype. It sounds like a childish idea, but we’re talking about a narcissist who was most offended during the debates by the allegation that his rallies are dull.

He can’t take being slighted. Also, Musk has not disputed the charges. He also has a large ego, and he enjoys the spotlight. They will eventually clash. “We might as well speed up the process,” someone else suggested.

“It’s like being on the Titanic and watching your two least favorite people fight as the ship sinks.” “We’re all going to die, but at least we’ll have some satisfaction on the way down,” another individual added.

“I learned in the Army that if you have to remind people that you’re in charge, you ain’t in charge,” joked someone else.

“The breakup memes will be glorious,” another user said.

“I have said it before, and I will say it again. Dems can undoubtedly exploit Trump in their favor by appealing to his narcissism and ego,” another person commented.

We’ll have to wait and see if Musk takes Trump’s warning seriously or if he continues to try to exert influence.

SOURCE

For You!

Virginia home receives surprising owl tree-topper

Virginia home receives surprising owl tree-topper

In Upstate New York, the plane makes an emergency landing on the NYS Thruway

In Upstate New York, the plane makes an emergency landing on the NYS Thruway

A barn fire on Rose Road in Batavia kills ten goats

A barn fire on Rose Road in Batavia kills ten goats

World reacts as Donald Trump gives a warning to Elon Musk

World reacts as Donald Trump gives a warning to Elon Musk

Senator Tom Cotton Warns that The Longer A Delay In Funding The Government The More Time Chuck Schumer Has To Add Radical Judges To the Courts

Senator Tom Cotton Warns that The Longer A Delay In Funding The Government The More Time Chuck Schumer Has To Add Radical Judges To the Courts

Oliver

Recommend For You

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

Social Security Benefits for Veterans’ Families: What You Need to Know in 2024

Social Security at 62, 65, or 70: What’s the Best Option for You?

2024 Social Security COLA: The Good, the Bad, and the Impact on Retirees

Social Security Benefits: A Guide for Families of Children with Disabilities

30,000 Children Lose Social Security Benefits: What’s Happening?

Social Security COLA Increase and Payment Dates for November 2024

SSDI Payments in November 2024: When Will Your Benefits Arrive?

Maximize Your Social Security Payments in 2025 with These Easy Tips

How the 2025 Social Security COLA Adjustment Affects Your Payments

SSDI Payment Dates for November 2024 Based on Your Birth Date

November 2024 Social Security Payments: SSI and SSDI Details

Leave a Comment