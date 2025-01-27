US local news

Wisconsin man helped his son cover up murders after he snapped after a drinking binge and went on a killing rampage

The Wisconsin father of a man who murdered four people helped hide his son’s victims’ bodies in a cornfield. Law and Crime reported on Thursday that Darren Osborne, 59, had been sentenced to 16 years in prison for his role in the murders.

In October, Osborne was convicted of four counts of concealing a corpse involving the deaths of Jasmine Sturm, 30, her brother Matthew Pettus, 26, her boyfriend Loyace Foreman III, 35, and her friend Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30.

According to reports, Osborne’s son, 41-year-old Antoine Suggs, shot and killed all four people after drinking in St. Paul, Minnesota, in September 2021.

Using surveillance footage and phone data, investigators claimed that Suggs murdered the victims near Seventh Street in St. Paul between 3:30 and 3:48 a.m. on September 12. Authorities claimed to have video footage of Elvis slumped over in the front passenger seat.

According to officers, Suggs contacted his father after the shooting to ask for help hiding the evidence. A criminal complaint obtained by Law and Crime stated that Suggs “told his father that he snapped and shot a couple of people.”

“Suggs told his father the shooting happened in the vehicle on Seventh Street,” according to the Ramsey County criminal complaint.

“Suggs’ father drove his son to Minnesota from Wisconsin after they abandoned the Mercedes-Benz in a cornfield. Suggs’ father denied knowing that the bodies of the people shot by his son were in the vehicle they abandoned. “He dropped off Suggs in Minneapolis.”

According to the outlet, Suggs turned himself in to Arizona authorities in 2023. He was ultimately convicted and sentenced to 103 years in prison.

The Associated Press reported that Osborne had been sentenced to five years in a Minnesota prison, which he would serve concurrently with the Wisconsin verdict.

The verdict came shortly before state police in Pennsylvania began investigating an apparent murder-suicide that killed an entire Westmoreland County family.

Police were reportedly called to a home on Keck Lane in Ruffs Dale, Hempfield Township, early Friday morning. When troopers arrived, they discovered the bodies of Paul Swarner, 35, Karen Swarner, 32, Evelyn, 5, and Connor, 1.

The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office was also dispatched to the scene to identify the victims, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Police believe Paul Swarner shot his wife and two children before committing suicide. Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Steve Limani told local CBS affiliate KDKA that a family member last spoke with Karen Swarner on Wednesday afternoon. According to the family member, the conversation “for all intents and purposes” appeared to be “normal.”

