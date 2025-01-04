US local news

Winter storm 6-12 inches of snow throughout a 1500 mile region from Kansas east to Virginia and Maryland

By Oliver

Published on:

We are expecting the largest snowstorm in several years across a 1500-mile radius that includes Kansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Southern Illinois and Indiana, Southern Ohio, West Virginia, Northern Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Southern Pennsylvania, and Southern New Jersey. This will happen Sunday in the Lower Ohio Valley and Monday in the east.

Many states, from Kansas to West Virginia, are expected to receive 8 to 12 inches of snow through Sunday night. By Monday morning, snow will have spread to eastern Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and Southern New Jersey.

The snow forecast map covers the period ending at 7 a.m. Monday.

There is a lot to work out with this system.

Even though it appears impressive, once it reaches the coast, it will interact with the blocking system over Atlantic Canada. Depending on the state of the upper air, this low could lift slightly northward and bring accumulating snows north of New York City and Coastal Connecticut, or it could be suppressed southward if the blocking is too strong and winds aloft in New England are more northwest.

We will closely monitor the situation from the Northern Mid-Atlantic to Southern New England for any changes in the storm track.

Winter Storm Warnings will be issued for a large portion of the Middle Mississippi and Ohio Valley later today, with additional Winter Storm watches and warnings for areas to the east throughout the weekend.

