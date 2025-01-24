Why Living on the West Coast of the United States Has Become Impossible

Today, the popular YouTube channel Geography By Geoff released a video titled “Why Living On The West Coast Has Become Impossible,” which delves into the challenges that California, Oregon, and Washington have faced in recent years.

According to the video, the West Coast has long been a major success story in the United States. Between 1940 and 2020, the region’s population increased by more than 42 million.

Despite the area’s strong economy, pleasant weather, and scenic landscapes, more than 500,000 residents have left since 2020.

Geoff offers a historical overview of the region’s success, beginning with early human migration thousands of years ago. He explains how the Oregon Trail and the California Gold Rush of the 1800s attracted waves of settlers looking for new opportunities.

The region’s appeal persisted into the twentieth century, fueled by agriculture, industrial expansion, and the entertainment industry, with cities such as Los Angeles and San Francisco becoming global hubs. By 2020, California had 39 million residents, while Washington and Oregon had 7.7 million and 4.2 million, respectively.

However, as Geoff points out, the region’s population growth slowed significantly after 2010, and in the aftermath of the 2020 crisis, migration patterns changed dramatically.

The video identifies several factors that contribute to this trend, including rising living costs, particularly in California, where even high-paying tech jobs struggle to cover expenses.

Geoff also investigates how the West Coast’s reliance on personal vehicles makes rising gas prices a critical issue, with few options for public transportation.

The video also discusses demographic shifts, such as the decline of urban centers like San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Portland, as residents relocate to more affordable areas. In Oregon, many former Portland residents moved across the river to Vancouver, Washington. Similarly, Seattle’s population fell from 2020 to 2022 before showing modest growth.

Geoff also discusses the effects of natural disasters like wildfires and droughts, which have become more common and severe in the region. These environmental issues, combined with high housing costs and tax burdens, have led many residents to seek opportunities in other states.

While other parts of the country have recovered following the pandemic, Geoff contends that the West Coast faces unique and persistent challenges that make it increasingly difficult for residents to thrive.

The video has sparked online debate, with viewers questioning whether the high costs and infrastructure challenges outweigh the benefits of living on the West Coast.

Geography By Geoff continues to provide in-depth analysis of geographic and social trends, shedding light on the evolving landscape of the United States.

SOURCE