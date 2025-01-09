‘What a horrific place!’ Trump slams America in his rambling speech

President-elect Donald Trump was scheduled to announce foreign investment in the United States on Tuesday, but his speech quickly devolved into a ramble that covered a wide range of topics, including gas heaters, windmills, the Panama Canal, and the electoral system.

“We won the popular vote by millions of votes. “No one knows how many people,” Trump incorrectly stated.

According to the Associated Press, Trump received 77,303,573 votes to Kamala Harris’ 75,019,257 votes.

“And they’re still counting in some areas,” Trump said. “You know they’re still counting the vote in some areas?”

There is a deadline for certifying the counted votes. CBS News reported that some dates are mandated by state constitutions. Oregon has the most recent deadline for ballot counting, which is December 12.

Pennsylvania and Rhode Island do not have deadlines, but all states must be submitted to Congress for official certification by January 6.

“Could you believe it? What a place. “What a horrible place,” Trump added of the United States. “One of the things we’re going to do is fix the election so that we can get honest results by 10 p.m. or so. In some places, votes are still being counted.

