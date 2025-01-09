US local news

‘What a horrific place!’ Trump slams America in his rambling speech

By Oliver

Published on:

'What a horrific place!' Trump slams America in his rambling speech

President-elect Donald Trump was scheduled to announce foreign investment in the United States on Tuesday, but his speech quickly devolved into a ramble that covered a wide range of topics, including gas heaters, windmills, the Panama Canal, and the electoral system.

“We won the popular vote by millions of votes. “No one knows how many people,” Trump incorrectly stated.

According to the Associated Press, Trump received 77,303,573 votes to Kamala Harris’ 75,019,257 votes.

“And they’re still counting in some areas,” Trump said. “You know they’re still counting the vote in some areas?”

There is a deadline for certifying the counted votes. CBS News reported that some dates are mandated by state constitutions. Oregon has the most recent deadline for ballot counting, which is December 12.

Pennsylvania and Rhode Island do not have deadlines, but all states must be submitted to Congress for official certification by January 6.

“Could you believe it? What a place. “What a horrible place,” Trump added of the United States. “One of the things we’re going to do is fix the election so that we can get honest results by 10 p.m. or so. In some places, votes are still being counted.

SOURCE

For You!

Lawmaker wants South Carolina out of the business of manufacturing Confederate flag imagery

Lawmaker wants South Carolina out of the business of manufacturing Confederate flag imagery

A 7-year-old boy in North Carolina needed 100 stitches after being 'torn apart' by his neighbor's 150-pound dog

A 7-year-old boy in North Carolina needed 100 stitches after being ‘torn apart’ by his neighbor’s 150-pound dog

Beginning today, U.S. passport holders must have an electronic travel authorization to enter the UK

Beginning today, U.S. passport holders must have an electronic travel authorization to enter the UK

Minnesota woman sentenced to 26 years for her involvement in a Mexican drug smuggling operation

Minnesota woman sentenced to 26 years for her involvement in a Mexican drug smuggling operation

Kansas set a new state abortion record in 2023. Most of the patients came from Texas

Kansas set a new state abortion record in 2023. Most of the patients came from Texas

Oliver

Recommend For You

The 2025 Child Tax Credit How to qualify for up to $1700 refund

The 2025 Child Tax Credit: How to qualify for up to $1700 refund

Tesla owner stung by ex-wife must part with $97,000

Tesla owner stung by ex-wife must part with $97,000

Will everyone who transfers money by phone now pay taxes

Will everyone who transfers money by phone now pay taxes?

The Maximum SNAP Benefits Just Raised How Much Your Family Can Expect in January

The Maximum SNAP Benefits Just Raised: How Much Your Family Can Expect in January

VA payment table 2025 compensation for disability beneficiaries

VA payment table 2025: compensation for disability beneficiaries

Innovative Tax Credit of up to $2,000 Introduced by U.S. Government Who Qualifies

Innovative Tax Credit of up to $2,000 Introduced by U.S. Government: Who Qualifies

Good news – More than 1.2 million people save for retirement through U.S. Department of Labor program

Good news – More than 1.2 million people save for retirement through U.S. Department of Labor program

New Florida TCA assistance – here are the requirements and application deadlines

New Florida TCA assistance – here are the requirements and application deadlines

IRS Sending $1,400 Stimulus Checks in 2025, Here is Eligibility For The Payment

IRS Sending $1,400 Stimulus Checks in 2025, Here is Eligibility For The Payment

What day will you receive your CalFresh deposit in January 2025 Here are the dates and how to check them

What day will you receive your CalFresh deposit in January 2025? Here are the dates and how to check them

Rummage through your drawers – this 1 cent coin is worth $20,000 today – they differ by this

Rummage through your drawers – this 1 cent coin is worth $20,000 today – they differ by this

$1,400 IRS stimulus check payment dates

$1,400 IRS stimulus check: payment dates

Leave a Comment