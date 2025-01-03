US local news

Usha, wife of JD Vance, attends the Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve party wearing a snake dress by Retrofête

By Oliver

Published on:

Usha, wife of JD Vance, attends the Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party wearing a snake dress by Retrofête

Usha Vance wore a wild pattern to the Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve party on Tuesday in Palm Beach, Florida. The wife of Vice President-elect JD Vance wore Retrofête’s snake-print dress, which had a strapless design and a fitted bodice. The dress was embellished with snakeskin-patterned sequins.

This outfit is a departure from Usha Vance’s typical style, which is defined by more conservative choices. Her regular wardrobe consists of straight-fit silhouettes with short-cropped sleeves. Her looks are mostly monochromatic, with neutrals like whites, creams, and beiges.

Usha has previously worn a cobalt blue off-the-shoulder ensemble for her speech at the Republican National Convention, a bow-adorned maroon jumpsuit for the vice presidential debate, and an off-the-shoulder black evening gown for Donald Trump’s victory speech.

Usha attended the New Year’s Eve party with her husband, who was dressed in a black tuxedo with a bow tie.

Elon Musk and President-elect Donald Trump, along with his wife Melania Trump, attended the Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve party. Melania wore a black Versace gown with a column silhouette, which matches her preference for streamlined fashion.

The draped cowl neck counterbalanced the rigid structure of the column shape. She accessorized with gold rings and black shoes.

Maye Musk, Elon Musk’s mother, also attended the event dressed in a crystal-embellished suit and statement diamond earrings.

SOURCE

For You!

For Trump inauguration, Hundreds of Pennsylvania National Guards soldiers, airmen heading to DC

For Trump inauguration, Hundreds of Pennsylvania National Guards soldiers, airmen heading to DC

The United States Army man who died in a Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside a Donald Trump Hotel has connections to Ohio

The United States Army man who died in a Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside a Donald Trump Hotel has connections to Ohio

Four New Nevada Laws Take Effect January 1st!

Four New Nevada Laws Take Effect January 1st!

From St. Paul Minnesota is heading toward a financial disaster

From St. Paul: Minnesota is heading toward a financial disaster

Prince Harry Security Concern Super-Private Royal Is 'Raging' After Photo Of Him Giving Rarely-Seen Son Archie, 5, Surf Lesson Leaks Online

Prince Harry Security Concern: Super-Private Royal Is ‘Raging’ After Photo Of Him Giving Rarely-Seen Son Archie, 5, Surf Lesson Leaks Online

Oliver

Recommend For You

Good News for TANF Recipients – January 2025 Payment Date Confirmed and What You Need to Do to Claim Your TANF Assistance

Good News for TANF Recipients – January 2025 Payment Date Confirmed and What You Need to Do to Claim Your TANF Assistance

New stimulus check of up to $900 for heating expenses

New stimulus check of up to $900 for heating expenses

Donald Trump

New $1,702 Allowance Payment Arriving Today – Check the Next Payday and How to Apply

Dollar Bills Changing Nationwide Starting in 2025 – Here’s Why the Change Is Happening

Dollar Bills Changing Nationwide Starting in 2025 – Here’s Why the Change Is Happening

Discover the Hidden Value of Bicentennial Quarters Worth $55,000!

Donald Trump

Updated Eligibility Conditions for SNAP Benefits in 2025

Colorado residents can get $800 or $1,600 in stimulus checks through the Tabor Refund Program—find out if you are eligible

Colorado residents can get $800 or $1,600 in stimulus checks through the Tabor Refund Program—find out if you are eligible

Apply for SNAP Replacement Benefits After Power Outages in Mississippi and Tornado Mayhem

Apply for SNAP Replacement Benefits After Power Outages in Mississippi and Tornado Mayhem

New stimulus payments going out in 2025. Here’s how to get yours

New stimulus payments going out in 2025. Here’s how to get yours

The mistake retirees make with their retirement account – fix it before it’s too late

The mistake retirees make with their retirement account – fix it before it’s too late

Confirmed by the IRS – here’s the notice they issued to taxpayers to prepare for 2025

Confirmed by the IRS – here’s the notice they issued to taxpayers to prepare for 2025

Child Tax Credit Can Americans living abroad apply for It

Child Tax Credit: Can Americans living abroad apply for It?

Leave a Comment