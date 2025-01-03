Usha, wife of JD Vance, attends the Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve party wearing a snake dress by Retrofête

Usha Vance wore a wild pattern to the Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve party on Tuesday in Palm Beach, Florida. The wife of Vice President-elect JD Vance wore Retrofête’s snake-print dress, which had a strapless design and a fitted bodice. The dress was embellished with snakeskin-patterned sequins.

This outfit is a departure from Usha Vance’s typical style, which is defined by more conservative choices. Her regular wardrobe consists of straight-fit silhouettes with short-cropped sleeves. Her looks are mostly monochromatic, with neutrals like whites, creams, and beiges.

Usha has previously worn a cobalt blue off-the-shoulder ensemble for her speech at the Republican National Convention, a bow-adorned maroon jumpsuit for the vice presidential debate, and an off-the-shoulder black evening gown for Donald Trump’s victory speech.

Usha attended the New Year’s Eve party with her husband, who was dressed in a black tuxedo with a bow tie.

Elon Musk and President-elect Donald Trump, along with his wife Melania Trump, attended the Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve party. Melania wore a black Versace gown with a column silhouette, which matches her preference for streamlined fashion.

The draped cowl neck counterbalanced the rigid structure of the column shape. She accessorized with gold rings and black shoes.

Maye Musk, Elon Musk’s mother, also attended the event dressed in a crystal-embellished suit and statement diamond earrings.

