Two teenagers died and sister was critically injured in a car crash with suspected shoplifters

By Rachel Greco

Two teens were killed in a car collision in New Orleans, Louisiana, after colliding with other persons suspected of stealing in another vehicle, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

According to the police report acquired by PEOPLE, the defendant, Joneaka Smooth, was driving the 2013 Mercedes GLK that collided with the victims’ 2022 Toyota Camry on Wednesday, December 11. One 17-year-old was declared deceased on the spot. Two other patients were sent to a nearby hospital, where another 17-year-old died on December 12 and a third young girl is in stable condition.

According to WAFB9, Giselle Smith and Semaj Morris, both 17 years old, were killed in the collision. The site also said that Smith’s 21-year-old sister Paris Kiper was the third passenger in the automobile. According to Fox 8, Kiper was set to celebrate her birthday the day following the tragedy. Smith’s family also informed WAFB9 that they were grieving the loss of Smith’s mother from colon cancer earlier this year.

The NOPD went to the Jefferson Parish office and is now handling solely the traffic collision issue.

PEOPLE called the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office for comment.

Jefferson County police had responded to a shoplifting incident involving Smooth, 30, and two accomplices. The three then fled, with Smooth allegedly driving aggressively, crossing numerous lanes and leaping the median.

While the suspect left the scene, the NOPD informs PEOPLE that Smooth eventually surrendered to authorities and is now facing accusations of escaping police, hit and run, and manslaughter.

According to the NOPD, a 37-year-old woman identified as a possible collaborator was seized by Jefferson Parish police and booked on a shoplifting warrant. The second lady in the car is still at large.

Smooth has a criminal record that goes back to 2017, according to Jefferson Parish court documents acquired by WAFB9.

In a video posted on X (previously known as Twitter) by WDSU reporter Shay O’Connor, a vigil was organized for Smith and Morris, both West Jefferson High School students.

Many others gathered near the disaster scene, holding up pink and blue balloons to offer their sorrow.

“A huge vigil just took place near the crash site where HS seniors Semaj Morris and Giselle Smith lost their lives last Wednesday at 610 and St. Bernard,” the photo’s caption said. “After suspected shoplifters were chased by JPSO deputies.”

Rachel Greco

