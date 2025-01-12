Two New Jersey towns have been named the wealthiest in America

There’s something for everyone in America’s wealthy towns.

Some places are known for their massive mansions, while others have charming downtowns brimming with boutiques, restaurants, and shops, and still others exude luxury at every turn.

These towns are scattered throughout the country, and each one has its own personality and benefits. It’s always interesting to see who makes the list of the country’s wealthiest people.

New Jersey has an amazing mix of towns. One of the best things about living here is the variety of towns, which range from large cities to quiet suburbs and everything in between.

Having said that, two of our towns have been recognized as among the wealthiest in America.

No surprise, New Jersey is one of the best states in the country, in my opinion.

What Are The Wealthiest Cities in New Jersey?

Veranda ranked a beautiful suburban town in Bergen County 13th.

Ridgewood is known for its beautiful homes, top-rated schools, and a charming downtown area filled with cute shops and delicious restaurants.

Westfield is not far behind, at number 15.

This Union County gem combines historic charm with modern appeal, as well as a fantastic downtown where you can shop, eat, and soak up the small-town atmosphere.

It’s no surprise that these two towns made the list. Ridgewood and Westfield are excellent examples of what makes the Garden State so unique!

SOURCE