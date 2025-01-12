US local news

Two New Jersey towns have been named the wealthiest in America

By Oliver

Published on:

Two New Jersey towns have been named the wealthiest in America

There’s something for everyone in America’s wealthy towns.

Some places are known for their massive mansions, while others have charming downtowns brimming with boutiques, restaurants, and shops, and still others exude luxury at every turn.

These towns are scattered throughout the country, and each one has its own personality and benefits. It’s always interesting to see who makes the list of the country’s wealthiest people.

New Jersey has an amazing mix of towns. One of the best things about living here is the variety of towns, which range from large cities to quiet suburbs and everything in between.

Having said that, two of our towns have been recognized as among the wealthiest in America.

No surprise, New Jersey is one of the best states in the country, in my opinion.

What Are The Wealthiest Cities in New Jersey?

Veranda ranked a beautiful suburban town in Bergen County 13th.

Ridgewood is known for its beautiful homes, top-rated schools, and a charming downtown area filled with cute shops and delicious restaurants.

Westfield is not far behind, at number 15.

This Union County gem combines historic charm with modern appeal, as well as a fantastic downtown where you can shop, eat, and soak up the small-town atmosphere.

It’s no surprise that these two towns made the list. Ridgewood and Westfield are excellent examples of what makes the Garden State so unique!

SOURCE

For You!

'Elon Musk' dies in Path of Exile 2, loses character after allegedly cheating his way to the top

‘Elon Musk’ dies in Path of Exile 2, loses character after allegedly cheating his way to the top

McDonald's sued as horrified customer left with'serious permanent injuries' after'swallowing a piece of metal'

McDonald’s sued as horrified customer left with’serious permanent injuries’ after’swallowing a piece of metal’

According to reports, Trump plans to unleash about 100 executive orders once he takes office

According to reports, Trump plans to unleash about 100 executive orders once he takes office

Former child star, age 32, dies in wildfires in California

Former child star, age 32, dies in wildfires in California

Ex child actor Rory Sykes killed in Los Angeles wildfires after ‘water ran out’ & helpless mum watched house burn to ground

Ex child actor Rory Sykes killed in Los Angeles wildfires after ‘water ran out’ & helpless mum watched house burn to ground

Oliver

Recommend For You

A group of retirees will collect around $4,800 on the 15th and 22nd of January

A group of retirees will collect around $4,800 on the 15th and 22nd of January

Bitcoin to soar in 2025 Could reach $200,000 on this month

Bitcoin to soar in 2025: Could reach $200,000 on this month

Biden’s Loan Pause Ends Borrowers Are Pressed to Start Paying Again, or Face Consequences

Biden’s Loan Pause Ends: Borrowers Are Pressed to Start Paying Again, or Face Consequences

Millions Could Lose Food Stamps SNAP Benefits at Risk if Some Recipients Don’t Do This

Millions Could Lose Food Stamps: SNAP Benefits at Risk if Some Recipients Don’t Do This

New York Unvelied $3 billion Inflation Refund plan Who Can Receive the Money

New York Unvelied $3 billion Inflation Refund plan: Who Can Receive the Money

$1,400 IRS stimulus check who won’t be able to receive it

$1,400 IRS stimulus check: who won’t be able to receive it

Exact date of the $1,702 stimulus check

Exact date of the $1,702 stimulus check

IRS changes to Tax Brackets may slightly increase Americans’ paychecks

IRS changes to Tax Brackets may slightly increase Americans’ paychecks

Goodbye SNAP benefits if you don’t do this before the deadline – many are already doing it – it’s official

Goodbye SNAP benefits if you don’t do this before the deadline – many are already doing it – it’s official

$1,400 per person in Unclaimed Stimulus Checks The IRS Wants You to Claim Your Share

$1,400 per person in Unclaimed Stimulus Checks: The IRS Wants You to Claim Your Share

New York expands child tax credit up to $1,000 per child

New York expands child tax credit up to $1,000 per child

Student Loan Forgiveness update — Everything changes in 2025

Student Loan Forgiveness update — Everything changes in 2025

Leave a Comment