Trump names Nevada’s Sam Brown to the Department of Veterans Affairs

By Oliver

Published on:

(The Central Square) – President-elect Donald Trump has announced that Nevada businessman Sam Brown will be the next Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs at the Department of Veterans Affairs (USMA).

“Sam is an American HERO, a Purple Heart recipient, and successful businessman from Nevada, who has devoted his life to serving America,” the incoming president stated.

“He fearlessly proved his love for our Country in the Army, while leading Troops in battle in Afghanistan and, after being honorably retired as a Captain, helping our Veterans get access to emergency medications,” a statement read.

Brown thanked the president-elect for nominating X.

“I am grateful for and accept this opportunity to put duty first and continue to serve America. I’m excited to work with incoming Secretary @RepDougCollins, a true servant leader, to improve the VA and ensure that all who have served are treated with the dignity they deserve,” he said.

According to the Veteran Affairs website, the USMA “oversees the maintenance and operation of 155 VA national cemeteries, providing dignified burial services for military Veterans and eligible family members.”

Brown received both a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star after surviving a “roadside bomb attack,” according to his website.

The West Point graduate survived the attack. However, the incident left him with third-degree burns on approximately 33% of his body.

Brown’s website states that it took him three years to recover from his injuries.

Brown most recently ran as the Republican nominee for the United States Senate in Nevada.

The Center Square reported that he lost the race to Sen. Jackie Rosen by 6 percentage points, 53-47. Rosen has been a Nevada Senator since 2019. Nevada has two Democratic senators, Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto.

Following his defeat, Brown thanked Nevada and stated that serving as its nominee was a “honor of a lifetime.”

“Though the outcome is not what we hoped, I am deeply moved by the trust, dedication, and hope you’ve shown throughout this journey,” the discharged soldier said.

