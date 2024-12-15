US local news

Trump Doubles Down, Claims Central Park Five ‘Killed a Person’. Despite being exonerated, calls the defamation suit baseless.

By Joseph

Published on:

Trump Doubles Down, Claims Central Park Five 'Killed a Person'. Despite being exonerated, calls the defamation suit baseless.

In October 2024, the former Central Park Five—Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana, Korey Wise, and Yusef Salaam—filed a defamation case against former President Donald Trump. The lawsuit claims that during a presidential debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump made false and defamatory comments, stating the men “killed an individual and pled guilty to the crime.” The plaintiffs argue that these claims are manifestly incorrect, given they were exonerated in 2002 after spending years in prison for a crime they did not commit.

In response, Trump’s legal team submitted a move to dismiss the complaint, claiming that his words were protected by the First Amendment as political speech and were “substantially true.” They argue that the plaintiffs are portraying constitutionally protected speech as defamatory.

The Central Park Five were falsely convicted in 1990 for the 1989 assault and rape of a female jogger in Central Park. Their convictions were reversed in 2002 after the true perpetrator, Matias Reyes, admitted to the crime and DNA evidence proved his involvement. In 2014, they paid $41 million to settle a lawsuit with New York City.

This legal action emphasizes persistent tensions between the exonerated men and Trump, who in 1989 ran a full-page ad in The New York Times advocating for the resumption of the death sentence in reaction to the assault. The plaintiffs claim that Trump’s recent words have perpetuated misinformation about their role in the crime.

As the case develops, it highlights the intricacies of defamation law, particularly statements made by public figures about issues of public importance. The outcome may have a substantial impact on how such utterances are treated legally.

Source

For You!

Missing mother of 4 found shot to death and without pants in a field few days after she left the home with her boyfriend she had been ‘fighting on and off;’ boyfriend arrested

Missing mother of four discovered shot to death and without pants in a field few days after she left the home with her lover she had been ‘fighting on and off;’ Boyfriend arrested.

The sealed apartment where the body of 92-year-old NYC woman with dementia was discovered was considered to be a 'horror show'.

The sealed apartment where the body of 92-year-old NYC woman with dementia was discovered was considered to be a ‘horror show’.

Toledo woman accused of kidnapping and torturing a man on Friday the thirteenth.

A Navy veteran who is suing CNN for defamation makes shocking financial disclosures from the network amid a protracted discovery fight, claiming that there is some sort of subsidiary slush fund

A Navy veteran who is suing CNN for defamation makes shocking financial disclosures from the network amid a protracted discovery fight, claiming that there is some sort of subsidiary slush fund

Regret statements': ABC News has deadline to give $15 million Trump presidential library donation in defamation lawsuit deal after George Stephanopoulos' 'rape' comments

Regret statements’: ABC News has deadline to give $15 million Trump presidential library donation in defamation lawsuit deal after George Stephanopoulos’ ‘rape’ comments

Joseph

Recommend For You

Donald Trump

Will the Social Security Fairness Act Remove Payout Limits? Here’s What the Bill Actually Says

Donald Trump

How Long Does It Take to Pay Off a Student Loan? The Surprising National Average

Donald Trump

How the CPI Will Impact Your Pension in 2025 – Increases in Retirement and Non Contributory Disability Benefits

Donald Trump

Social Security Announces Retirement Pension Increase for Housewives in 2025

Donald Trump

What Can You Purchase at Walmart Using SNAP Benefits? Tips to Maximize Your Allowance

Donald Trump

How to Download Your VA Disability Determination Letter – Step by Step Guide

Donald Trump

Who Qualifies for the New $500 Stimulus Payment as an Inflation Rebate?

Donald Trump

Critical Social Security Update for Retirees – Major Changes Coming in 2025 That Will Impact Your Finances

Donald Trump

Here’s What to Expect for U.S. Housing Prices in 2025 – And It’s Not Good News

Donald Trump

Direct Social Security Payments for SSDI Recipients in December – Exact Dates Revealed

Donald Trump

What Assets Don’t Count Toward SSI Income Limits? Here’s What You Should Know

Donald Trump

When Is the December Deadline to Apply for Stolen SNAP Benefits Reimbursement?

Leave a Comment