Trump appoints a New Jerseyan to serve as ambassador to Ireland

President-elect Donald Trump has selected Edward S. Walsh, a Bedminster resident and the CEO of a major construction and real estate corporation, to be the next US ambassador to Ireland.

Walsh is a Trump supporter and a member of the Trump National Golf Club in his hometown. He won the club title twice.

“He is also a champion golfer, a very good asset for the Ambassador of Ireland to have,” Trump remarked of the two-time Trump club tournament winner.

He chaired the New Jersey Schools Development Authority from 2010 to 2018, during Chris Christie’s two stints as governor. Walsh endorsed Christie for president in 2016, but not in 2024.

Walsh served as a Republican National Convention delegate as Trump ran for re-election in 2020.

Walsh founded the Walsh Company, Walsh Environmental Solutions, and Walsh PoE Lighting.

He previously served as treasurer for the New Jersey branch of the National Association of Industrial Office Parks.

