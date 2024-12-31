US local news

These six states outlawed or limited DEI in colleges and universities in 2024

By Oliver

Published on:

These six states outlawed or limited DEI in colleges and universities in 2024

This year, six states, one of which has a Democratic governor, have banned or prohibited the use of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in public colleges and universities.

DEI in higher education has been controversial for several years, with Republicans frequently opposing it and critics, such as civil rights attorney Devon Westhill, describing it as a “industry that pushes a left-wing, far-left ideological orthodoxy in essentially every area of American life.”

Alabama, Idaho, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, and Utah will all prohibit or limit the use of such teaching or use in the application process in their state’s education system by 2024.

In January, Utah Republican Gov. Spencer Cox signed legislation prohibiting institutions from engaging in “discriminatory practices” such as “that an individual, by virtue of the individual’s personal identity characteristics, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other individuals with the same personal identity characteristics.”

The anti-DEI law also prohibited schools from implementing any policy, procedure, practice, program, office, initiative, or required training relating to “diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

SB 129 was signed into law by Alabama’s Republican Governor Kay Ivey in March. It outlaws certain DEI offices, as well as the “promotion, endorsement, and affirmation of certain divisive concepts in specific public settings.”

The law outlaws “divisive concepts,” like “that any individual should accept, acknowledge, affirm, or assent to a sense of guilt, complicity, or a need to apologize on the basis of his or her race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin” along with “that meritocracy or traits such as a hard work ethic are racist or sexist.”

The legislation also mandated that restrooms be used according to biological sex rather than gender identity, and that public institutions of higher education “authorize certain penalties for violation.”

Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly allowed legislation prohibiting postsecondary educational institutions from engaging in certain DEI-related activities to become law without her signature. The bill, which passed in April, imposes a $10,000 fine on any public institution that uses DEI practices in faculty hiring or student enrollment processes.

“While I have concerns about this legislation, I don’t believe that the conduct targeted in this legislation occurs in our universities,” Kelly wrote in her bill passage.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, signed an education-funding bill in May that included provisions to limit DEI in schools, just months after the state’s board of education began to reduce such practices in higher education.

The bill prohibits “any effort to promote, as the official position of the public institution of higher education, a specific, widely contested opinion referencing unconscious or implicit bias, cultural appropriation, allyship, transgender ideology, microaggressions, group marginalization, antiracism, systemic oppression, social justice, intersectionality, nee-pronouns, heteronormativity, disparate impact, gender theory, racial privilege, sexual privilege, or any related

Idaho is the latest state to rule that institutions may not “require specific structures or activities related to DEI.”

In December, the Idaho Board of Education unanimously approved a resolution requiring institutions to “ensure that no central offices, policies, procedures, or initiatives are dedicated to DEI ideology” and that no employee or student is required to declare gender identity or preferred pronouns.”

Other states, including Florida, Texas, and Tennessee, have previously banned the use of DEI in higher education.

SOURCE

For You!

Stock markets will close on January 9 to mourn. Jimmy Carter

Stock markets will close on January 9 to mourn. Jimmy Carter

The developer of Squid Game states that the main character, Gi-hun, will not be the man he was in season 2 once season 3 is out

The developer of Squid Game states that the main character, Gi-hun, “will not be the man he was in season 2” once season 3 is out

These six states outlawed or limited DEI in colleges and universities in 2024

These six states outlawed or limited DEI in colleges and universities in 2024

'What Does That Tell You' Las Vegas Man Who Shot Girlfriend in the Back of the Head Four Times Reportedly Slept for Nine Hours Before Calling Police, Claiming Murder Was Self-Defense

‘What Does That Tell You?’: Las Vegas Man Who Shot Girlfriend in the Back of the Head Four Times Reportedly Slept for Nine Hours Before Calling Police, Claiming Murder Was Self-Defense

Texas built 54 miles of border wall amid Biden's opposition of Trump's initiative

Texas built 54 miles of border wall amid Biden’s opposition of Trump’s initiative

Oliver

Recommend For You

Say goodbye to Visa and Mastercard – $192 million will be refunded to all eligible Visa and Mastercard users – here’s why

Say goodbye to Visa and Mastercard – $192 million will be refunded to all eligible Visa and Mastercard users – here’s why

Good news if you live in New York – this is the big minimum wage increase for 2025

Good news if you live in New York – this is the big minimum wage increase for 2025

Dollar Bills Changing Nationwide Starting in 2025 – Here’s Why the Change Is Happening

Dollar Bills Changing Nationwide Starting in 2025 – Here’s Why the Change Is Happening

A rare South African coin is worth R20 million; how can you know if your old money is valuable

A rare South African coin is worth R20 million; how can you know if your old money is valuable?

SASSA Grant Theft How to Resolve It

SASSA Grant Theft: How to Resolve It

The most recent breakdown of the payments shows that the SASSA Grant Payment increased twice in 2024

The most recent breakdown of the payments shows that the SASSA Grant Payment increased twice in 2024

The announcement of the new digital payment system, early SRD grant payout, and SASSA Festival Relief 2024

The announcement of the new digital payment system, early SRD grant payout, and SASSA Festival Relief 2024

South Africa Salary Increase 2024 Should We Expect Another Rise

South Africa Salary Increase 2024: Should We Expect Another Rise?

Will You Receive the 1750 Stimulus Check in 2024 Full Eligibility Breakdown

Will You Receive the 1750 Stimulus Check in 2024? Full Eligibility Breakdown

Confirmed direct payment of over $1,350 to this group of eligible beneficiaries – you will receive it in late December

Confirmed direct payment of over $1,350 to this group of eligible beneficiaries – you will receive it in late December

The payment of millions of dollars by stimulus check is imminent

The payment of millions of dollars by stimulus check is imminent

Changes to the Income Limit for the Child Tax Credit in 2025

Changes to the Income Limit for the Child Tax Credit in 2025

Leave a Comment