US local news

The woman accused of stowing away on a Delta flight from New York to Paris was captured again, according to the FBI

By Rachel Greco

Published on:

The woman accused of stowing away on a Delta flight from New York to Paris was captured again, according to the FBI

The lady suspected of stowing away on a Delta aircraft from New York to Paris was caught again, this time while allegedly attempting to enter Canada.

Svetlana Dali received an ankle monitor with GPS tracking during her bail hearing in the stowaway case. She had been instructed not to leave Philadelphia save to go to court, speak with her counsel, or attend pre-trial programs in New York. However, Dali reportedly ripped off her ankle monitor and was on a bus bound for Canada when she was detained again, according to the New York Times.

The FBI stated on Monday that Dali had been detained again and was in jail in Buffalo. Dali was set to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.

Last month, Dali snuck boarded a Delta aircraft without a boarding card. On November 26, surveillance video showed Dali at John F. Kennedy International Airport. According to a criminal complaint, Dali attempted to enter a queue at a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint but was turned away because she could not provide a boarding permit.

A little time later, she successfully slipped past after reportedly “entering through a special lane for airline employees masked by a large Air Europa flight crew.”

On December 4, the TSA said, “This is the only reported case of unauthorized access while over 18 million passengers were screened at TSA security checkpoints during the busiest Thanksgiving travel season ever.” “No one has ever completely violated the TSA security screening process.”

Dali boarded an aircraft at 10 p.m. on November 26 without a boarding permit.

“Delta agents, who were busy helping ticketed passengers board, did not stop her or ask her to present a boarding pass before she boarded the plane,” according to the complaint filed against her.

Delta staff discovered Dali was aboard the aircraft before it arrived. They alerted French authorities, who met Dali at Charles de Gaulle Airport on November 27. They held Dali because she did not have a passport or a boarding permit.

Dali traveled back to New York on December 4 and was arrested by American officials. According to the federal complaint, Dali acknowledged to stowing away and purposefully avoiding security officers and Delta personnel during an FBI interview.

She is accused of getting transit aboard an airplane without approval or authority.

Dali is in the United States with a green card, according to a source familiar with the situation. The French Ministry of Interior recognized her as a Russian citizen.

Source

For You!

Won't be good for a long time' Community reeling after two killed and two critically injured as young shooter opens fire at Christian school

Won’t be good for a long time’: Community reeling after two killed and two critically injured as young shooter opens fire at Christian school

Two teenagers died and sister was critically injured in a car crash with suspected shoplifters

Two teenagers died and sister was critically injured in a car crash with suspected shoplifters

Indiana man who murdered brother, 3 others will be put to death in the state's first execution in 15 years

Indiana man who murdered brother, 3 others will be put to death in the state’s first execution in 15 years

Police in Ohio launched a homicide investigation after the bodies of three women were discovered in the home

Police in Ohio launched a homicide investigation after the bodies of three women were discovered in the home

Fiji Court Decides Memphis man is guilty of killing his wife while on their honeymoon

Fiji Court Decides: Memphis man is guilty of killing his wife while on their honeymoon

Rachel Greco

Rachel Greco covers life in US County, including the communities of Grand Ledge, Delta Township, Charlotte and US Rapids. But her beat extends to local government, local school districts and community events in communities that surround Lansing. Her goal is to tell compelling stories about the area that matter to local readers.

Recommend For You

Donald Trump

Who Is Eligible for a $5,000 Stimulus Payment? Here’s What You Need to Know

Donald Trump

How California Residents Can Claim the $725 Payment – Step by Step Guide

Donald Trump

Dollar Tree Plans Major Changes Ahead of Donald Trump’s Return – What to Expect

Donald Trump

$1,312 Stimulus Payment Before Christmas – Who Qualifies and When Will It Be Sent?

Donald Trump

Can a Knee Replacement Increase Your VA Disability Rating? A Simple Guide

Donald Trump

Florida SNAP Payments for December – Who Is Set to Receive Benefits This Week?

Donald Trump

Housing Problems in the U.S. Sparked by Retirees’ Decisions – Who Will Be Impacted?

Donald Trump

Avoid These Mistakes With Your Monthly Social Security Benefits – They Could Leave You Broke

Donald Trump

Experts Confirm – Ideal Age to Apply for Social Security Benefits Starting January 1, 2025

Donald Trump

Will the Social Security Fairness Act Remove Payout Limits? Here’s What the Bill Actually Says

Donald Trump

How Long Does It Take to Pay Off a Student Loan? The Surprising National Average

Donald Trump

How the CPI Will Impact Your Pension in 2025 – Increases in Retirement and Non Contributory Disability Benefits

Leave a Comment