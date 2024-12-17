The woman accused of stowing away on a Delta flight from New York to Paris was captured again, according to the FBI

The lady suspected of stowing away on a Delta aircraft from New York to Paris was caught again, this time while allegedly attempting to enter Canada.

Svetlana Dali received an ankle monitor with GPS tracking during her bail hearing in the stowaway case. She had been instructed not to leave Philadelphia save to go to court, speak with her counsel, or attend pre-trial programs in New York. However, Dali reportedly ripped off her ankle monitor and was on a bus bound for Canada when she was detained again, according to the New York Times.

The FBI stated on Monday that Dali had been detained again and was in jail in Buffalo. Dali was set to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.

Last month, Dali snuck boarded a Delta aircraft without a boarding card. On November 26, surveillance video showed Dali at John F. Kennedy International Airport. According to a criminal complaint, Dali attempted to enter a queue at a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint but was turned away because she could not provide a boarding permit.

A little time later, she successfully slipped past after reportedly “entering through a special lane for airline employees masked by a large Air Europa flight crew.”

On December 4, the TSA said, “This is the only reported case of unauthorized access while over 18 million passengers were screened at TSA security checkpoints during the busiest Thanksgiving travel season ever.” “No one has ever completely violated the TSA security screening process.”

Dali boarded an aircraft at 10 p.m. on November 26 without a boarding permit.

“Delta agents, who were busy helping ticketed passengers board, did not stop her or ask her to present a boarding pass before she boarded the plane,” according to the complaint filed against her.

Delta staff discovered Dali was aboard the aircraft before it arrived. They alerted French authorities, who met Dali at Charles de Gaulle Airport on November 27. They held Dali because she did not have a passport or a boarding permit.

Dali traveled back to New York on December 4 and was arrested by American officials. According to the federal complaint, Dali acknowledged to stowing away and purposefully avoiding security officers and Delta personnel during an FBI interview.

She is accused of getting transit aboard an airplane without approval or authority.

Dali is in the United States with a green card, according to a source familiar with the situation. The French Ministry of Interior recognized her as a Russian citizen.

