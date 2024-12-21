US local news

The Forest Service urges Mississippi citizens to be careful of bears

By Oliver

Published on:

The Forest Service urges Mississippi citizens to be careful of bears

Jackson, Mississippi (WDAM) – Mississippi residents may not have to worry about lions or tigers wandering the state’s forests, but the United States Forest Service advises them to show proper respect and be wary of bears if they venture into the woods.

Oh my.

The Forest Service stated that due to recent bear activity, it has chosen to urge the public to be “Bear Aware” when enjoying the woodlands.

“We want everyone to stay safe and aware of bears in the great outdoors,” said Shannon Kelardy, Forest Service supervisor.

According to the Forest Service, black bears have an extraordinary sense of smell.

According to the service, hikers should bring all scented food and personal goods, such as toothpaste and soap, in a bear-proof container so that bears and other animals cannot detect the aromas.

The service stated that most bears are inherently suspicious of humans and avoid them. However, bears are constantly looking for food.

Bears can learn to identify people with food and develop a strong desire to eat.

To assist decrease bear encounters, overnight campers at recreation areas and hikers on trails are recommended to adopt permanent food storage systems.

Campground canisters, cable systems, arm-equipped metal poles, and bear-proof metal boxes are all options for storage.

While many people never see a bear, the Forest Service issued some easy recommendations in case the unusual happened, including:

  • DO NOT RUN
  • Remain calm
  • Group together and pick up small children
  • Continue to face the bear and back away slowly, talking calmly to identify yourself as a human
  • If the bear approaches, try to scare it away by making yourself appear larger (stretch your arms overhead) and making loud noises
  • Carry bear spray and know how to use it; bear spray is available at many outdoor retailers.

The Forest Service recommends avoiding bears’ favorite food sources, such as berry patches, decomposing logs brimming with insects, and lakes or rivers abounding with fish.

Stay vigilant by avoiding headphones and approaching blind corners on the trail cautiously.

SOURCE

For You!

According to the report, Trump is not happy when the House passes a bill without his main ask.

According to the report, “Trump is not happy” when the House passes a bill without “his main ask.”

Biden is missing in action as Turkey moves closer to a full-fledged war against US-allied Kurds in Syria

Biden is missing in action as Turkey moves closer to a full-fledged war against US-allied Kurds in Syria

Virginia home receives surprising owl tree-topper

Virginia home receives surprising owl tree-topper

In Upstate New York, the plane makes an emergency landing on the NYS Thruway

In Upstate New York, the plane makes an emergency landing on the NYS Thruway

A barn fire on Rose Road in Batavia kills ten goats

A barn fire on Rose Road in Batavia kills ten goats

Oliver

Recommend For You

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

Social Security Benefits for Veterans’ Families: What You Need to Know in 2024

Social Security at 62, 65, or 70: What’s the Best Option for You?

2024 Social Security COLA: The Good, the Bad, and the Impact on Retirees

Social Security Benefits: A Guide for Families of Children with Disabilities

30,000 Children Lose Social Security Benefits: What’s Happening?

Social Security COLA Increase and Payment Dates for November 2024

SSDI Payments in November 2024: When Will Your Benefits Arrive?

Maximize Your Social Security Payments in 2025 with These Easy Tips

How the 2025 Social Security COLA Adjustment Affects Your Payments

SSDI Payment Dates for November 2024 Based on Your Birth Date

November 2024 Social Security Payments: SSI and SSDI Details

Leave a Comment