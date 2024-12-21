The Forest Service urges Mississippi citizens to be careful of bears

Jackson, Mississippi (WDAM) – Mississippi residents may not have to worry about lions or tigers wandering the state’s forests, but the United States Forest Service advises them to show proper respect and be wary of bears if they venture into the woods.

Oh my.

The Forest Service stated that due to recent bear activity, it has chosen to urge the public to be “Bear Aware” when enjoying the woodlands.

“We want everyone to stay safe and aware of bears in the great outdoors,” said Shannon Kelardy, Forest Service supervisor.

According to the Forest Service, black bears have an extraordinary sense of smell.

According to the service, hikers should bring all scented food and personal goods, such as toothpaste and soap, in a bear-proof container so that bears and other animals cannot detect the aromas.

The service stated that most bears are inherently suspicious of humans and avoid them. However, bears are constantly looking for food.

Bears can learn to identify people with food and develop a strong desire to eat.

To assist decrease bear encounters, overnight campers at recreation areas and hikers on trails are recommended to adopt permanent food storage systems.

Campground canisters, cable systems, arm-equipped metal poles, and bear-proof metal boxes are all options for storage.

While many people never see a bear, the Forest Service issued some easy recommendations in case the unusual happened, including:

DO NOT RUN

Remain calm

Group together and pick up small children

Continue to face the bear and back away slowly, talking calmly to identify yourself as a human

If the bear approaches, try to scare it away by making yourself appear larger (stretch your arms overhead) and making loud noises

Carry bear spray and know how to use it; bear spray is available at many outdoor retailers.

The Forest Service recommends avoiding bears’ favorite food sources, such as berry patches, decomposing logs brimming with insects, and lakes or rivers abounding with fish.

Stay vigilant by avoiding headphones and approaching blind corners on the trail cautiously.

