“The crowd looks around in confusion”: Netizens respond hilariously to Donald Trump’s claim’many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st state’

Donald Trump has done it again, this time with a remark about Canada as a ’51st state’ that sparked confusion and laughter. As Trump said in a recent tweet from his Truth Social account,

“many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st state.”

The internet, like the audience, was unsure how to interpret it. According to one Twitter user,

“and the crowd looks around in confusion………………….”

Although the former US president has a history of making outrageous claims, this one appears to have especially perplexed Canadians and observers around the world.

Given that Canada’s prime minister has recently resigned, the remark comes at an interesting time in Canadian politics. Despite the fact that the remark was made in jest, internet users still mocked the idea of Canada joining the US. As usual, Twitter was the hot spot for some of the most hilarious comments, memes, and viral GIFs.

Donald Trump’s quip about Canadians embracing the ’51st state’ label leads to a flood of confused and comical reactions online

The internet did what it does best: turn the comment into meme gold. Trump’s tweet (which some people interpreted as dripping with sarcasm, but you judge for yourself based on the responses), read:

“Donald Trump claims that ‘Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State.’”

Of course, this elicited a slew of hilarious responses.

One user couldn’t resist bringing up the famous border debate, tweeting:

​”Canada better build that wall.”

Meanwhile, another responded with the perfect blend of meme and confusion, posting a GIF of a woman looking around in bewilderment alongside the caption,

“Are the many people in the room with us?”

The confusion did not end there. Another popular tweet included a meme of a man staring at his phone with a completely perplexed expression, simply captioned:

“Canadians reading this.” with this meme alongside it

As if the mental image of Canadians collectively scratching their heads wasn’t enough, someone else asked the most important question:

“Which Canadian told him this ?”

Twitter’s creative users didn’t just question the logic of Trump’s statement; they also turned it into pop culture satire. One user asked:

“Explain in pop terms,” while another cheekily added , “Drake will finally be an American like he always wanted .”

The image of Canada’s most famous rapper suddenly becoming an American citizen caused users to burst out laughing.

Background: Trump and the 51st State comment

The remark about the “51st state” was not entirely original. The idea of annexing portions of Canada or other regions has been floated for years, primarily as a joke, but Trump’s comments have reignited the debate.

According to political insiders, this was a continuation of Trump’s long-standing criticism of Canada’s political leadership, especially given recent events. Trump’s light-hearted remark came at a particularly delicate time, following the abrupt departure of Canada’s prime minister.

Although the prospect of Canada joining the United States has never been taken seriously in the past, this has not stopped people from making jokes about it. Even if Trump’s remark was intended to be humorous, it’s clear that Canadians—and the internet—are eager to carry on the joke.

The internet’s reaction has demonstrated how ridiculous (and amusing) the idea of Canada becoming the “51st state” is, even though Trump’s remark was most likely made in jest.

It’s reasonable to believe that the comment sparked a new wave of humorous content for the internet, ranging from snarky tweets to memes that make people laugh out loud. One thing is certain: the internet will continue to laugh, regardless of how Canadians react to the concept.

