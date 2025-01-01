Taylor Swift is heading to Nashville because Travis Kelce’s romance’shifted her priorities around’

Taylor Swift chose to take her relationship with Travis Kelce to the next level by relocating full-time to Nashville because the romance has’shifted her priorities around,’ according to a source.

On Wednesday, it was reported that the hitmaker, 35, was relocating full-time to Nashville, Tennessee, to be closer to her Kansas City Chiefs star boyfriend, Kelce.

The singer’s ‘new outlook on life’ was clearly reflected in the change of location, as she had previously preferred New York City as her home base when visiting America.

Speaking exclusively to DailyMail.com, a source has revealed that as her relationship with Kelce continues to thrive, Swift made the decision to ‘establish roots in the ground for her future.’

‘Taylor has grown up a lot in the last few years,’ the source said. ‘Falling deeply in love with Travis has shifted her priorities and given her a new perspective on life.’

According to the source, the Cruel Summer singer, who also owns homes in Rhode Island and Los Angeles, simply made the best decision for her future.

They also stated that she intends to live full-time with Travis, who is now only a 90-minute flight away, once they’start a family.’

‘She will always have her home in NYC, as well as her other homes all over the world,’ they added.

Ideally, she and Travis will live in the same house as they start a family. This is just like any other couple with a family.

‘ New York City is exciting, and Taylor will always call it home. But she is growing, and so is their relationship, and she believes it is time for her to plant roots for her future.

The source emphasized the poignancy of her’return’ to Nashville, saying: ‘Nashville is where she began her career, and this is all coming full circle. They both adore the city.

‘It is beautiful, and it provides them with the peace and tranquility they need, as well as the assurance of safety.’

The incident shocked the couple because Swift has frequently stayed since their romance began in 2023.

The situation was an unwelcome reminder of Swift’s previous encounters with intruders. A man was arrested in January for attempting to open the front door of her Manhattan townhouse in New York City.

Swift and Kelce have been dating since last September, when she was spotted in a luxury suite at a Chiefs game alongside Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce.

Since her relationship with Kelce began, the singer has attended nearly 20 Kansas City games.

Meanwhile, a second insider confirmed that, while Kelce is still making career decisions, the athlete hopes to one day ‘ride off into the sunset and look to start a family with Taylor’.

The insider began: ‘Taylor and Travis are completely committed to each other, which is a simple fact that everyone can agree on; however, where they will live in the near future, particularly together, will be determined by a few factors.

‘Taylor, who isn’t giving up her spots in New York and such, is going to spend more time in Nashville and would like Travis to join her, which he will.’

The insider went on to say that the next few months will determine what Travis does.

‘He’s not ready to retire, but if the Chiefs win their third Super Bowl in a row, Travis will be more likely to retire after his current contract expires in 2027, ride off into the sunset, and look to start a family with Taylor anywhere she wants, which is Nashville.’

Opening up about the romance, the insider added: ‘Their life has been a complete fairy tale, and they intend to keep it that way with everything they do; they don’t want to jeopardize anything good.

‘So there has been a discussion about what comes next, and it has all been productive, and everyone is on the same page.’

The incident shocked the couple because Swift has frequently stayed since their romance began in 2023.

‘So there has been a discussion about what comes next, and it has all been productive, and everyone is on the same page.’

Swift and Kelce did not celebrate Christmas together because Kelce was in Pittsburgh for Kansas City’s game against the Steelers.

Although they were apart on the merry day, Swift was clearly aware of her beau’s situation, as she liked two Instagram posts about Kelce breaking the Chiefs’ all-time receiving touchdown record.

The Chiefs do not play again until January 5, so the couple will have plenty of time together over the next week or so.

Talk of the couple getting married resurfaced after fans noticed a strange detail in photos from Swift’s recent 35th birthday celebration.

Several photos showed Swift sipping a cocktail while posing with fellow Chiefs WAG Lyndsay Bell, Swift’s close friend Ashley Avignone, and friend Brittany Mahomes, wife of NFL superstar and Kelce teammate Patrick Mahomes.

In photos from the party, eagle-eyed fans claimed that the hitmaker’s left ring finger appeared ‘blurred,’ while others speculated that she was intentionally hiding her finger from view.

This immediately sparked the wild theory that Swift purposefully ‘edited out’ an engagement ring.

SOURCE