Target and Walmart Stores in Montana Are Affected by the New Cash Policy

Attention, Montana shoppers! If your wallet is overflowing with crumpled, coffee-stained, or slightly torn dollar bills, Target and Walmart are changing their policies. These retail behemoths have announced that they will no longer accept certain types of cash, so those ragged dollars may not make it through the register.

Why the Change?

It’s all about ensuring a smooth and secure checkout experience. Target and Walmart want to minimize fraud and embarrassing self-checkout conflicts by refusing “mutilated” bills, which are torn, discolored, or broken. For Montana cashiers, this means it’s time to check your money before heading to the store.

What Counts as ‘Damaged’?

According to the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, mangled bills include:

Torn or missing pieces

Burned, discolored, or water-damaged

Stained with something questionable

If your money has seen better days, don’t trash it. You can exchange damaged banknotes with the Bureau of Engraving and Printing. They’ll examine the damage and provide you a new check in exchange.

Alternatives for Montana’s Shoppers

Not willing to give up on cash? Keep things sharp and clean. If you’re feeling modern, Target and Walmart both take digital wallets, debit cards, credit cards, and SNAP/EBT.

Montana, We’ve Got This

Sure, this policy may seem inconvenient. But we are Montanans, and we have coped with worse, such as blizzards, grizzly bears, and elk on the highway. So the next time you go to the supermarket, treat your money as if it were going to a beauty competition. Smooth, pristine bills will get you through checkout without hassle.

Because you deserve to shop without stress, whether it’s for groceries, ammunition, or that box of Oreos you know you need. Happy shopping, Big Sky Country!

SOURCE