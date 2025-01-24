Snow Alert for Buffalo and Western New York: 4 inches expected today; Winter Weather Advisory in effect

Buffalo, NY – A winter weather advisory has been issued for Buffalo and Western New York, with 4 inches of snow predicted today. The advisory is in effect from 3 p.m. to midnight, disrupting the evening commute and causing dangerous road conditions.

According to the National Weather Service, snowfall will begin this afternoon and continue into the evening.

Drivers in Erie County are being advised to prepare for slippery and snow-covered roads. Visibility will be reduced, particularly along major routes in Buffalo, making travel hazardous during peak hours.

Following today’s snowfall, conditions will remain active over the weekend. Friday will bring lingering lake-effect snow showers, with highs near 23 degrees and gusts up to 30 mph. The accumulations will be lighter, but blowing snow may still reduce visibility.

Saturday brings occasional snow showers in the afternoon, with temperatures reaching a high of 28 degrees. By Sunday, residents can expect partly cloudy skies and a brief break from snowfall before another weather system arrives early next week.

Residents of Buffalo and the surrounding areas should stay up to date on weather conditions and exercise caution when traveling during heavy snowfall. Dress for freezing temperatures, as wind chills will make them feel even colder.

