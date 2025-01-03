Prince Harry Security Concern: Super-Private Royal Is ‘Raging’ After Photo Of Him Giving Rarely-Seen Son Archie, 5, Surf Lesson Leaks Online

Prince Harry was left “raging” after a photo of him giving his son Archie a surf lesson was leaked online.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that the image, which was later removed at the Royal’s request, appeared to show the father-and-son duo at a surf school in California.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, was spotted on a jet ski with his five-year-old child dressed in a black wetsuit.

Raimana Van Bastolaer, a professional surfer, uploaded the photo as part of an Instagram reel. It was taken at Kelly Slater’s Surf Ranch in Lemoore.

However, the image was later removed from the reel, and the surf coach captioned it: “Don’t hate, but be happy and keep smiling.” Brother Harry, let’s aim for 2025!”

Other photos from the reel included Harry riding a wave, smiling with his board, and posing with Van Bastolaer.

The deleted image provided a rare opportunity to see Archie’s face, as Harry and Meghan Markle, 43, have rarely brought their son and three-year-old daughter Lilibet into the spotlight.

It comes just over a fortnight after Harry and his wife released a rare photo of their two children as part of a collection of images for their official Christmas card.

In the card released on December 16, the Duke and Duchess were outside, about to hug Archie and Lilibet, when their son and daughter ran into them.

However, the children’s faces were not visible in the image, as Lilibet approached Harry and Archie dashed to Meghan.

Since moving to California, Harry is thought to have made friends with Van Bastolaer, and Meghan is said to have bought him surf lessons for his 36th birthday.

Van Bastolaer, known for his big wave surfing exploits in Tahiti, also shared footage of the Duke surfing in October of last year.

Van Bastolaer captioned the post: “In Tahiti, we still call you Prince Harry. But at Surf Ranch, it is my brother. It was an honor to have you surf with me and Kelly Slater.”

Harry begins by riding alongside Van Bastolaer’s jet ski, then pulls away as the wave appears, expertly leaping atop his board.

The Duke then regains his balance and, under Van Bastolaer’s guidance, expertly navigates the surging wave for nearly a minute.

The wave is the focal point of Slater’s surf ranch, a man-made, one-of-a-kind 6-foot barreling wave that stretches for up to 2,300 feet.

Despite being dubbed the best artificial wave in the world, it remains the only one to have received World Surf League accreditation, indicating that it is capable of hosting elite-level competitions.

Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com reported yesterday that Harry and Meghan are becoming increasingly concerned about Prince William’s relationship with Donald Trump.

The president-elect and William bonded during the recent unveiling of Notre Dame’s $1 billion restoration in Paris.

Following the ceremony, William, 42, and Trump, 78, met for a longer discussion at the United Kingdom ambassador’s residence.

According to sources, the Sussexes view the warm exchange as a slap in the face, given Trump’s previous comments about deporting Harry.

An insider stated, “It feels like an appalling betrayal. It cuts deep on so many levels.”

