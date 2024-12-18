US local news

Police say the teacher slammed a nonverbal 3-year-old’s arm before ‘throwing away’ his meal and ‘ignoring him’ while he cried

By Lucas

Published on:

Police say the teacher slammed a nonverbal 3-year-old's arm before 'throwing away' his meal and 'ignoring him' while he cried

A Florida teacher was arrested and charged with child cruelty after reportedly throwing out a student’s lunch and leaving him crying while his classmates ate.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Tonya Gainey, 57, was seen on security cameras on December 10 in a physical argument with a 3-year-old kid who was described as “nonverbal.” Gainey worked at the WISE Center, specifically with the Exceptional Student Education program for students with impairments.

During the event in issue, Gainey allegedly “slam[med] down the arm” of the little kid during class lunch. Police described the footage as showing Gainey reportedly “throwing away the student’s food and ignoring him for the rest of the period.” According to police, the youngster “can be visually seen crying and in pain.”

On December 11, school authorities learned about the incident involving Gainey and alerted the Department of Children and Families. They also informed Gainey that an inquiry would be conducted into her alleged actions toward the teenager and that she would be “reassigned” to prevent her from having any further interaction with that student or others, according to police.

Gainey did not take this knowledge well. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office stated that after learning of her reassignment, “Gainey was uncooperative and refused to leave campus, eventually leading her to be escorted and ultimately trespassed from school property by the School Resource Deputy.” During the meeting, Gainey offered her resignation via email.

With the school’s cooperation, a criminal inquiry into the complaint against Gainey was initiated. The school called the parents of Gainey’s former students and did a medical evaluation on the youngster who was allegedly abused. His condition has not been made public.

Gainey’s arrest warrant was issued on December 13, and she was charged with one misdemeanor count of trespassing and one felony offense of child abuse. She was released on a $5,000 bail and is now awaiting trial. It’s unknown whether she has hired an attorney.

Law & Crime contacted the WISE Center for comment, but did not receive an instant answer.

SOURCE

For You!

Royal Caribbean passenger died shortly after being detained for a chaotic incident caught on video

Royal Caribbean passenger died shortly after being detained for a chaotic incident caught on video

These latest California driving laws take effect January 1, 2025

These latest California driving laws take effect January 1, 2025

Donald Trump's troubling war on the press continues to grow Lloyd Green

Donald Trump’s troubling war on the press continues to grow | Lloyd Green

'My Breakpoint' After losing her employment at Frisch's, she had to evacuate home

‘My Breakpoint’ | After losing her employment at Frisch’s, she had to evacuate home

False Elon Musk barrel chest photo sparks viral speculation

False Elon Musk barrel chest photo sparks viral speculation

Lucas

Recommend For You

Social Security Benefits for Veterans’ Families: What You Need to Know in 2024

Social Security at 62, 65, or 70: What’s the Best Option for You?

2024 Social Security COLA: The Good, the Bad, and the Impact on Retirees

30,000 Children Lose Social Security Benefits: What’s Happening?

Social Security Benefits: A Guide for Families of Children with Disabilities

Social Security COLA Increase and Payment Dates for November 2024

SSDI Payments in November 2024: When Will Your Benefits Arrive?

Maximize Your Social Security Payments in 2025 with These Easy Tips

How the 2025 Social Security COLA Adjustment Affects Your Payments

SSDI Payment Dates for November 2024 Based on Your Birth Date

November 2024 Social Security Payments: SSI and SSDI Details

How to Handle Late SSDI Payments and When to Call Social Security

Leave a Comment