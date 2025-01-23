US local news

Mexican President: Trump Can Call Gulf Whatever He Wants, But It’s Still the Gulf of Mexico ‘For the Entire World’

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum rejected US President Donald Trump’s renaming of the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America,” emphasizing that it remains the same for Mexico and “the entire world.”

On January 20, President Trump issued an executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America,” an idea he first proposed during a January 7 press conference, according to AP News.

Trump described the name change as a tribute to the Gulf’s significance to the American economy and history.

The announcement comes after a series of contentious international relations proposals, including Trump’s call to annex Greenland and retake control of the Panama Canal.

During a January 21 press briefing, President Sheinbaum addressed Trump’s move, stating that while the United States can refer to its portion of the Gulf as it sees fit, the body of water will always be known as the Gulf of Mexico in her country and around the world.

Sheinbaum humorously reaffirmed Mexico’s sovereignty over its territorial waters and dismissed the renaming effort as symbolic rather than substantive.

The renaming has sparked widespread criticism and ridicule, with many seeing it as an unnecessary and provocative gesture.

Mexico is expected to continue to advocate for the established name in diplomatic discussions and global forums, citing its territorial and cultural ties to the Gulf.

