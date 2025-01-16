US local news

Melania Trump confirms she will be living with Donald Trump ‘in the White House’ following criticism that she was ‘nowhere to be found’ during his campaign

There are still many questions about Melania Trump after Donald Trump takes office. One of those questions is about her residence.

Fortunately, the former and incoming First Lady revealed whether or not she will live with her husband in the White House once he takes office during an interview with Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt on Monday, January 13th. Continue reading to find out what she said.

Will Melania Trump Be Living In The White House With Donald Trump?

The 54-year-old Slovenian American former model has been chastised for being “nowhere to be found” during her husband’s campaign and various court trials, so it’s no surprise that many people are unsure where she will live once he takes office.

However, we believe she clarified things in her Fox interview, when she stated that she will be splitting her time between Washington D.C., New York City, and Palm Beach for the next four years due to various projects and responsibilities.

“I will be in the White House,” the mother of one confirmed during the interview. She went on to say, “When I need to be in New York, I will be there. I’ll be in Palm Beach whenever I need to be there. My top priority is to be a mother, a first lady, and a wife.

Where Will Barron Trump Live?

Melania also stated that their 18-year-old son Barron Trump will have a permanent room in the White House to use whenever he wants, despite the fact that he currently lives in New York.

Donald Trump’s youngest son recently relocated from the family’s Mar-a-Lago mansion in Palm Beach to Trump Tower in New York to attend New York University’s Stern School of Business.

However, his mother made it clear that he is always welcome to visit and stay with them for as long as he wants.

“Whatever he wants to do,” Melania explained. “I believe as children, we have them until they are 18, 19 years old. We teach and guide them before giving them wings to fly.” She went further: “I always respect Barron’s yes and no, and what he likes to do, where he would like to be.”

