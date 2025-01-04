US local news

Matthew Livelsberger’s wife left him and accused him of ‘cheating’ six days before the Las Vegas explosion

A 37-year-old US soldier named Matthew Livelsberger detonated a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on New Year’s Day, just a few days before he had a disagreement with his wife over infidelity suspicions.

According to sources, Livelsberger, who had a newborn daughter with his wife, was confronted about his alleged “cheating,” resulting in the split only six days before the tragic events in Sin City.

According to local police, Livelsberger rented the Cybertruck through the Turo app and drove to Las Vegas, where he parked in front of the Trump Hotel, set off an explosion with concealed explosives, and then shot himself in the head.

The FBI was reportedly investigating the possibility that the bombing was politically motivated because it occurred outside a hotel owned by President-elect Donald Trump and inside a vehicle manufactured by Trump’s close ally Elon Musk.

Spencer Evans, the FBI’s special agent in charge, stated, “It’s not lost on us that it happened in front of the Trump building and a Tesla vehicle was used.”

The vehicle was loaded with fireworks-style mortars, camping fuel, and canisters.

According to sources, law enforcement officers are looking into whether he chose a Cybertruck on purpose to limit civilian casualties rather than for political reasons.

If he had used a standard vehicle, the explosion would have likely destroyed the building’s glass doors as well as the lobby, potentially killing innocent bystanders.

Following the incident, Musk took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and suggested that the “Cybertruck actually contained the explosion and directed the blast upwards,” pointing out that the lobby’s glass doors remained intact.

The blast caused seven minor injuries, and Livelsberger’s body was burned beyond recognition. He was identified using his passport and Army ID found inside the vehicle.

As OK! previously reported, Livelsberger’s uncle revealed that he supported the MAGA movement, stating, “He loved Trump, and he was always a very, very patriotic soldier, a patriotic American.”

“That’s one of the reasons he served in the Special Forces for so long. “It wasn’t just one tour of duty,” the uncle explained. “Matt was a very skilled warrior, and he would be able to make — if it was him, and if he did this — he would’ve been able to make a more sophisticated explosive than using propane tanks and camping fuel.”

Livelsberger was last stationed at Camp Panzer Kaserne, just southwest of Stuttgart, Germany, where he served as the Army’s remote and autonomous systems manager.

SOURCE

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

