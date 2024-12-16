Is It Illegal to Marry Your Cousin in New York? Here’s What the Law Says

First Cousins : Marrying a first cousin is allowed under New York law. This includes individuals who share grandparents, making them the children of siblings.

Other Relatives : While first cousins can marry, the law prohibits marriages between closer relatives. Specifically, you cannot marry: Siblings (full or half) Parents or children Aunts/uncles and nieces/nephews Step-relatives (like step-siblings or step-parents).

: While first cousins can marry, the law prohibits marriages between closer relatives. Specifically, you cannot marry: Legal Protections: Marriages between first cousins are recognized and protected by the state, which means they have the same legal standing as any other marriage.

Conclusion

New York’s laws reflect a more permissive stance on cousin marriages compared to many other states, where such unions may be restricted or outright banned. Therefore, if you are considering marrying your first cousin in New York, you can do so legally and without concern for penalties related to the marriage itself.

