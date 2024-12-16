Is It Illegal to Marry Your Cousin in New York? Here’s What the Law Says

In New York, it is legal to marry your first cousin. The state recognizes and permits such marriages, which are often referred to as “kissing cousin” marriages. This means that individuals who are first cousins can obtain a marriage license and marry without facing legal repercussions.
Key Points about Cousin Marriage in New York:
- First Cousins: Marrying a first cousin is allowed under New York law. This includes individuals who share grandparents, making them the children of siblings.
- Other Relatives: While first cousins can marry, the law prohibits marriages between closer relatives. Specifically, you cannot marry:
- Siblings (full or half)
- Parents or children
- Aunts/uncles and nieces/nephews
- Step-relatives (like step-siblings or step-parents).
- Legal Protections: Marriages between first cousins are recognized and protected by the state, which means they have the same legal standing as any other marriage.
Conclusion
New York’s laws reflect a more permissive stance on cousin marriages compared to many other states, where such unions may be restricted or outright banned. Therefore, if you are considering marrying your first cousin in New York, you can do so legally and without concern for penalties related to the marriage itself.
- https://www.uscis.gov/sites/default/files/err/D6%20%20Fiancees%20and%20Fiances%20of%20U.S.%20Citizen%20(K-1)/Decisions_Issued_in_2021/JUN022021_03D6101.pdf