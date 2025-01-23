In Kentucky, KKK distributes flyers telling immigrants to “leave now”

Kentucky police are investigating after a series of racist Ku Klux Klan flyers instructing immigrants to “leave now” were distributed across the state on inauguration day.

The KKK is one of the most notorious white supremacist hate groups in the United States.

The flyers feature a cartoon of Uncle Sam kicking a family of five, which includes a baby and two young children. Uncle Sam is holding a document titled “Proclamation” that reads: “We need your help. Monitor and track all immigrants. “Report them all.

The documents, which included a Kentucky phone number and an invitation to “join us,” were distributed on Donald Trump’s first day in office.

The president has repeatedly demonized immigrants and promised to launch “the largest deportation program in American history”.

“We are aware of and have already filed one report regarding the disturbing and disgusting KKK propaganda that is being circulated in our community.

“This hateful garbage has also been found in other cities,” said the Ludlow, Kentucky, police department in a Facebook post.

“We do not support or condone this type of behavior and if you feel that you are being harassed or threatened DO NOT HESITATE in calling and filing a police report.”

Flyers were also discovered in Fort Wright, Kentucky, which, like Ludlow, is located in the north of the state. Local authorities stated that they were investigating with the intention of filing criminal charges.

“This type of hateful garbage is loathsome and deplorable, does not represent the Fort Wright community or the values of our businesses and residents, will not be tolerated in the city of Fort Wright and should not be tolerated by our society as a whole,” Dave Hatter, Fort Wright’s mayor, said in a news release.

The phone number listed on the flyers did not appear to be working on Wednesday morning. Similar flyers were distributed in neighborhoods across Indiana in November.

Bellevue, Kentucky, police chief Jon McClain told the Washington Post that one of the flyers was discovered on Monday by a local resident.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” McClain explained. “It was kind of alarming for our community.”

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence,” McClain said of the flyers handed out on inauguration day.

