US local news

In Kentucky, KKK distributes flyers telling immigrants to “leave now”

By Lucas

Published on:

In Kentucky, KKK distributes flyers telling immigrants to leave now

Kentucky police are investigating after a series of racist Ku Klux Klan flyers instructing immigrants to “leave now” were distributed across the state on inauguration day.

The KKK is one of the most notorious white supremacist hate groups in the United States.

The flyers feature a cartoon of Uncle Sam kicking a family of five, which includes a baby and two young children. Uncle Sam is holding a document titled “Proclamation” that reads: “We need your help. Monitor and track all immigrants. “Report them all.

The documents, which included a Kentucky phone number and an invitation to “join us,” were distributed on Donald Trump’s first day in office.

The president has repeatedly demonized immigrants and promised to launch “the largest deportation program in American history”.

“We are aware of and have already filed one report regarding the disturbing and disgusting KKK propaganda that is being circulated in our community.

“This hateful garbage has also been found in other cities,” said the Ludlow, Kentucky, police department in a Facebook post.

“We do not support or condone this type of behavior and if you feel that you are being harassed or threatened DO NOT HESITATE in calling and filing a police report.”

Flyers were also discovered in Fort Wright, Kentucky, which, like Ludlow, is located in the north of the state. Local authorities stated that they were investigating with the intention of filing criminal charges.

“This type of hateful garbage is loathsome and deplorable, does not represent the Fort Wright community or the values of our businesses and residents, will not be tolerated in the city of Fort Wright and should not be tolerated by our society as a whole,” Dave Hatter, Fort Wright’s mayor, said in a news release.

The phone number listed on the flyers did not appear to be working on Wednesday morning. Similar flyers were distributed in neighborhoods across Indiana in November.

Bellevue, Kentucky, police chief Jon McClain told the Washington Post that one of the flyers was discovered on Monday by a local resident.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” McClain explained. “It was kind of alarming for our community.”

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence,” McClain said of the flyers handed out on inauguration day.

SOURCE

For You!

In a stunning U-turn, RFK Jr. informs Senate Republicans that he is now 'all for' immunizations

In a stunning U-turn, RFK Jr. informs Senate Republicans that he is now ‘all for’ immunizations

CNN boss Mark Thompson urged Jake Tapper, Anderson Cooper, and 100 other journalists not to 'display fury' during Trump's inauguration, according to reports

CNN boss Mark Thompson urged Jake Tapper, Anderson Cooper, and 100 other journalists not to ‘display fury’ during Trump’s inauguration, according to reports

Trump threatens Russia with taxation and sanctions if they do not agree to end the war

Trump threatens Russia with taxation and sanctions if they do not agree to end the war

A teen fatally kills a female pupil and wounds another at a Nashville high school, according to authorities

A teen fatally kills a female pupil and wounds another at a Nashville high school, according to authorities

Trump's immigration policies are already Wrecking the food industry

Trump’s immigration policies are already Wrecking the food industry

Lucas

Recommend For You

The latest SNAP Food Stamps can only arrive in these states with payments of up to $292 per family member

The latest SNAP Food Stamps can only arrive in these states with payments of up to $292 per family member

IRS sends new stimulus checks in 2025 Who is eligible

IRS sends new stimulus checks in 2025: Who is eligible?

Important Changes to the Child Tax Credit Announced by IRS and Trump

Important Changes to the Child Tax Credit Announced by IRS and Trump

You Might Have a $1 Coin That’s Worth $13,500 Here’s What to Check

You Might Have a $1 Coin That’s Worth $13,500: Here’s What to Check

The Last States Disbursing SNAP Benefits This Week Up to $1,751 for Selected Families

The Last States Disbursing SNAP Benefits This Week: Up to $1,751 for Selected Families

Approved by the IRS – If you earn less than $73,000 gross, you can benefit from these free programs

Approved by the IRS – If you earn less than $73,000 gross, you can benefit from these free programs

New tax brackets this 2025 that will affect your salary – it’s now official

New tax brackets this 2025 that will affect your salary – it’s now official

Today Is the Last SNAP Benefits Payment Day in One State 8 More to Continue More Days

Today Is the Last SNAP Benefits Payment Day in One State: 8 More to Continue More Days

The Many Risks of Printing Your ATM Voucher

The Many Risks of Printing Your ATM Voucher

How to get the IRS Stimulus check in January 2025

How to get the IRS Stimulus check in January 2025?

IRS – Tax filing season is about to begin – you will see this reflected in your account that day

IRS – Tax filing season is about to begin – you will see this reflected in your account that day

EITC Up to $7,830 How to Claim the Maximum Earned Income Tax Credit 2025

EITC Up to $7,830: How to Claim the Maximum Earned Income Tax Credit 2025

Leave a Comment