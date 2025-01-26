In just one year as first lady, Melania Trump spent nearly four times the average US salary on clothing

Melania Trump, the former First Lady of the United States, certainly has people talking about her fashion. She drew attention at her husband’s inauguration this week when she wore a rather bold hat, sparking body double theories.

Melania, as the wife of a billionaire, is likely to have some rather expensive garments in her wardrobe. However, during one year as First Lady, she is estimated to have spent nearly $250,000 on clothing.

According to reports, Melania spent an estimated $241,777.57 on clothing in 2019. This figure could be even higher because some of her clothing from that year could not be identified.

Her fashion diary for the year included a state visit to the UK, a trip to Japan, and an appearance at the G7 summit. Despite a quiet start to the year due to the US government shutdown, Melania spent an impressive $19,971.92 on her wardrobe in February alone, including a Cedric Charlier coat that cost $1,748.79.

Throughout the year, she expressed her admiration for designers such as Michael Kors, Gucci, and Chanel. In April, she celebrated her 49th birthday in style, wearing a number of chic coats, including a lilac Valentino piece priced at $2,170.70 and a floral design by Adam Lippes priced just under $2,246.84.

In May, she went on a four-day trip to Japan, which included everything from a state dinner to a sumo wrestling match. For the brief trip, she packed a Lora Piana jumpsuit worth $3,269.15, a Calvin Klein patterned dress worth £2,961, and a J. Mendel gown worth $4,255.27.

Melania accompanied US President Donald Trump on a state visit to the United Kingdom in June, during which she met with the British Prime Minister and members of the royal family, according to the Express.

Despite only being in the country for three days, the First Lady was able to showcase several high-end outfits. Melania arrived in the UK wearing a Gucci dress in green, red, and white, along with a matching belt, totaling approximately $4,346.39.

For a dinner with Prince Charles, she chose a stunning Givenchy floor-length red gown that cost $7,002.65. Melania’s most expensive month this year was June, when she spent a staggering $27,958.19 on clothing in just one day at the G7 summit.

The most significant purchase of the trip was a white Hermes bag, a luxury French brand priced at $24,581.69. Over the past year, the former model spent an average of $19,971.92 per month on her wardrobe.

Earlier this month, Donald and Melania returned to the UK, and she wore

