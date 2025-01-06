US local news

Illegal migrant charged with abusing 5-year-old kid claims his family accused him because he was ‘undocumented’

By Oliver

Published on:

Illegal migrant charged with abusing 5-year-old kid claims his family accused him because he was 'undocumented'

According to reports, an illegal Guatemalan immigrant has been charged with molesting a 5-year-old girl twice in the garage and bathroom of her family’s Florida home.

Nicolas Jose Francisco, 25, was charged with two counts of sexual battery against a child under the age of 12 on Friday and ordered held without bail in Palm Beach County, according to Fox affiliate WFLX-TV News.

Francisco, who had been working for the young victim’s family for about a year, told cops that he touched the girl “by mistake both times” and that the girl’s family only accused him of the heinous crime because he “was an undocumented immigrant,” according to the outlet.

Jibby Ciric, a senior director at the Center of Child Counseling, told WFLX that the excuse is not surprising.

“We deal with that in unfortunately many instances,” Ciric acknowledged. “They often try to normalize and diminish the effects of what they have done.”

According to WPEC-TV News, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Department of Children and Families interviewed the girl about the abuse on December 13.

She told investigators that Francisco summoned her to the garage and “touched her flower.”

According to the outlet, in the second incident, she claims the suspect led her to the bathroom, where he allegedly exposed himself and touched her again.

The young victim was reportedly shaking and in tears as she recounted the assault.

Police questioned Francisco about the allegations on Thursday, and he was arraigned Friday.

SOURCE

For You!

From West Virginia to Ohio, you could ice skate across the Ohio River in 1917

From West Virginia to Ohio, you could ice skate across the Ohio River in 1917

Update! Snow and ice storms plowing through Kansas, Virginia, and New Jersey, 1500 miles of warnings

Update! Snow and ice storms plowing through Kansas, Virginia, and New Jersey, 1500 miles of warnings

Georgia boy, 12, suffers horrific injuries as kids 'pour boiling water on his face' during sleepover

Georgia boy, 12, suffers horrific injuries as kids ‘pour boiling water on his face’ during sleepover

A United Airlines passenger was banned for peeing on another passenger while in flight

A United Airlines passenger was banned for peeing on another passenger while in flight

Illegal migrant charged with abusing 5-year-old kid claims his family accused him because he was 'undocumented'

Illegal migrant charged with abusing 5-year-old kid claims his family accused him because he was ‘undocumented’

Oliver

Recommend For You

New Florida TCA assistance – here are the requirements and application deadlines

New Florida TCA assistance – here are the requirements and application deadlines

IRS Sending $1,400 Stimulus Checks in 2025, Here is Eligibility For The Payment

IRS Sending $1,400 Stimulus Checks in 2025, Here is Eligibility For The Payment

What day will you receive your CalFresh deposit in January 2025 Here are the dates and how to check them

What day will you receive your CalFresh deposit in January 2025? Here are the dates and how to check them

Rummage through your drawers – this 1 cent coin is worth $20,000 today – they differ by this

Rummage through your drawers – this 1 cent coin is worth $20,000 today – they differ by this

$1,400 IRS stimulus check payment dates

$1,400 IRS stimulus check: payment dates

Good News for TANF Recipients – January 2025 Payment Date Confirmed and What You Need to Do to Claim Your TANF Assistance

Good News for TANF Recipients – January 2025 Payment Date Confirmed and What You Need to Do to Claim Your TANF Assistance

New stimulus check of up to $900 for heating expenses

New stimulus check of up to $900 for heating expenses

Donald Trump

New $1,702 Allowance Payment Arriving Today – Check the Next Payday and How to Apply

Dollar Bills Changing Nationwide Starting in 2025 – Here’s Why the Change Is Happening

Dollar Bills Changing Nationwide Starting in 2025 – Here’s Why the Change Is Happening

Discover the Hidden Value of Bicentennial Quarters Worth $55,000!

Donald Trump

Updated Eligibility Conditions for SNAP Benefits in 2025

Colorado residents can get $800 or $1,600 in stimulus checks through the Tabor Refund Program—find out if you are eligible

Colorado residents can get $800 or $1,600 in stimulus checks through the Tabor Refund Program—find out if you are eligible

Leave a Comment