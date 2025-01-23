Idaho Winter Weather: Slight snowfall expected in Boise Friday night

Boise, ID – Boise residents can expect a slight chance of snow Friday night, with temperatures dropping to 21°F. The National Weather Service has forecast a 20% chance of snow, with mostly cloudy skies for the evening.

According to the most recent weather update, calm conditions are expected earlier in the week, with mostly sunny and clear skies until Thursday.

Daytime highs will range from 35°F to 39°F before cooling down in preparation for possible snowfall on Friday night. Winds will remain light but become variable by Thursday evening.

While snowfall is unlikely, residents should prepare for colder temperatures at night. As temperatures fall below freezing, drivers should be alert for potential icy patches.

Looking ahead, the weekend will bring drier conditions, with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday and highs around 35°F. Temperatures will remain cold overnight, dropping into the mid- to low teens.

SOURCE