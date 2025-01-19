US local news

Hundreds of Oklahoma women protest at Capitol in advance of Trump’s inauguration

By Oliver

Published on:

Hundreds of Oklahoma women protest at Capitol in advance of Trump's inauguration

More than 250 protestors stood on the south entrance of the State Capitol early Saturday afternoon, braving bitter cold and harsh wind, to oppose political extremism on women’s issues.

The event was part of a national movement. Protesters came to the Capitol building in Oklahoma City and other parts of the country to criticize the incoming Trump administration and to oppose bills and policies sponsored by Oklahoma’s Republican-controlled Legislature, according to both state and federal organizers.

“We are facing an unprecedented assault on our rights,” said Nicole Maldonado, a local organizer for the Oklahoma City protest. “This is not just about reproductive rights, it’s about human rights, workers’ rights, and the fundamental right to live in a society that is not controlled by corporations and right-wing extremists.”

The event, organized by Lia Camp, Vivian Jaber, and Nicole Maldonado, included speakers, music, and several non-profit groups working to address issues.

The Oklahoma City march follows what organizers described as “a nationwide mobilization” on June 24th, 2024, the anniversary of the Supreme Court decision Roe v Wade being overturned.

Despite the large turnout, it paled in comparison to the thousands who demonstrated at the Oklahoma Capitol following President-elect Trump’s first inauguration in 2017.

Those who attended Saturday said they recognized a watershed moment in history as Trump prepares to retake the White House.

“This January 18th event kicks off Inauguration Weekend with a powerful demonstration of resistance,” Lia Camp, the organizer, told reporters.

Robin Naik, an Edmond protestor, said she came to the Capitol building on Saturday to voice her concerns about efforts to ban library books and silence media outlets like National Public Radio.

“It’s better to be here than not to be here,” she told me. “And I appreciate that in spite of the cold we did not go inside.”

Naik was impressed that Saturday’s protestors promised to stay outside in the cold, despite recent reports that President-elect Trump has moved his inauguration indoors to avoid the cold weather.

Madison Hightower, a Norman resident, said she attended Saturday’s protest to remind those in power that women’s rights are human rights as well. She stated that while public officials may be listening to some of the protestors’ complaints and making “small changes,” Hightower and others are looking for much larger changes.

Hightower, an actress and filmmaker, believes that while they are hearing us, it is not enough. “They aren’t responding as well as we’d like. There are small changes, and we are hoping for big changes.”

Emily Thiemann, another protestor, said she stood in the cold Saturday to advocate for women’s rights and to oppose the proposed ban on the social media platform TikTok.

“I don’t want to see people being censored,” Thiemann stated. “This is about freedom of speech and access to information.”

Camp said she was pleased and surprised by the large turnout on Saturday, despite the harsh weather.

“It looks like a bigger crowd than the Oklahoma City Women’s March in June,” she told me. “All I had to do was sign up as a host, and everyone helped propel the movement. I’m very proud of the turnout.”

She was pleased with the connections between women’s groups, as well as the effort each group made to attend the event. While Camp believes that many state lawmakers are not listening to women’s concerns, she claims that this lack of engagement has made many more women and topics visible.

“I understand that politics is politics,” she went on: “But we are going to demonstrate that we care about one another. We care about the homeless, many of whom are women. There are numerous issues. It is important to talk about them.

SOURCE

For You!

IRS alerts on Form W-2 due by this date for all taxpayers – do it before it’s too late

IRS alerts on Form W-2 due by this date for all taxpayers – do it before it’s too late

Two Groups of Disability SSDI Beneficiaries Will Not Get More Payments This Month

Two Groups of Disability SSDI Beneficiaries Will Not Get More Payments This Month

The Tool Created by the IRS to File Your Taxes for Free, No Payments Required

The Tool Created by the IRS to File Your Taxes for Free, No Payments Required

SNAP Benefits in January 2025 Last Payments in Florida and Other 8 States Confirmed

SNAP Benefits in January 2025: Last Payments in Florida and Other 8 States Confirmed

SSI Recipients Think They Will Not Get a Payment in February The SSA Explains the Truth

SSI Recipients Think They Will Not Get a Payment in February: The SSA Explains the Truth

Oliver

Recommend For You

IRS alerts on Form W-2 due by this date for all taxpayers – do it before it’s too late

IRS alerts on Form W-2 due by this date for all taxpayers – do it before it’s too late

The Tool Created by the IRS to File Your Taxes for Free, No Payments Required

The Tool Created by the IRS to File Your Taxes for Free, No Payments Required

SNAP Benefits in January 2025 Last Payments in Florida and Other 8 States Confirmed

SNAP Benefits in January 2025: Last Payments in Florida and Other 8 States Confirmed

The 2025 Tax Season When Will You See Your $7,830 Refund Money

The 2025 Tax Season: When Will You See Your $7,830 Refund Money

These States Are Still Delivering $1,751 SNAP Benefits in January

These States Are Still Delivering $1,751 SNAP Benefits in January

Major changes to the Child Tax Credit in 2025 How will they affect your wallet

Major changes to the Child Tax Credit in 2025: How will they affect your wallet?

Direct File Expands Eligibility for 2025 as New States Are Included by the IRS

Direct File Expands Eligibility for 2025 as New States Are Included by the IRS

Good news for some Louisiana residents – $1400 stimulus check only if you are eligible and have done this before

Good news for some Louisiana residents – $1400 stimulus check only if you are eligible and have done this before

Good news with Secure 2.0 law – big change for retirees this year 2025 – here’s how it will affect your pocketbook

Good news with Secure 2.0 law – big change for retirees this year 2025 – here’s how it will affect your pocketbook

What is going on – More than 72,000 homeowners policies for California residents canceled for this reason

What is going on? – More than 72,000 homeowners policies for California residents canceled for this reason

Saying goodbye to Macy’s – 66 stores across the U.S. to close – these are the affected locations

Saying goodbye to Macy’s – 66 stores across the U.S. to close – these are the affected locations

3 stimulus checks that will be available in January to people in these states who meet these requirements

3 stimulus checks that will be available in January to people in these states who meet these requirements

Leave a Comment