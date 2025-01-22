Heavy snow falls in Florida and covers beaches during the first-ever blizzard warning as storm shuts down roadways ‘for days’

Heavy snow has fallen in Florida, covering southern beaches as a winter storm wreaks havoc across the United States.

Millions of Americans have been advised to stay indoors after a blizzard warning was issued for the first time in multiple southern states.

A blizzard warning is in effect for Florida, Central Louisiana, and Houston, where one of the world’s largest ports has been forced to close.

It comes as social media videos show snow falling in the Sunshine State, which is unusual for the typically warm region.

In 1954, Milton received four inches of snowfall, the most ever recorded in Florida history.

Multiple inches of snow were expected across the state from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday.

Texas and Louisiana, meanwhile, received 7 inches of snow, with stunning photos showing it covering beaches in Galveston, Texas and Mississippi.

According to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, New Orleans received at least five inches of snow, with parts of Acadiana reporting up to ten inches by noon on Tuesday.

Forecasters in Louisiana reported that the rare whiteout has already exceeded some predictions for the maximum amount of snowfall.

Due to the snowy conditions, St. Bernard Parish issued a curfew order.

Law enforcement officials will enforce the curfew from 6 p.m. on Tuesday until noon on Wednesday.

“This curfew is in place to ensure everyone’s safety and to allow emergency crews to work effectively,” the St. Bernard Parish Government announced on X.

Officials urged drivers to avoid the roads unless “absolutely necessary.”

The snow, sleet, and freezing rain in the Southeast are part of a “generational winter storm event,” the National Weather Service warned on Monday.

The snowfall has caused havoc in areas such as Tallahassee and parts of Alabama, where the notoriously hot climate is unprepared for cold weather.

All roads and bridges in Mobile County, Alabama, were deemed impassable, prompting the warning that it was safer to stay inside.

Meteorologists and city leaders also warned that the snow would cause problems for days because many southern cities lack snow plows.

“I hope everyone is safe and warm at home with a big pot of gumbo,” Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry said on X, before urging drivers to avoid the roads.

The Houston Police Department also advised against travel.

“The roadways will be completely impassable. “Do not roll the dice, stay off the ice,” HPD Captain Reece Hardy stated in a video.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire stated that officials are doing “everything we can to prepare for this winter storm.”

“We will be here to keep you safe and respond to emergencies, but we need your help,” he said, urging everyone to stay inside.

“We don’t want you to risk your life or jeopardize the safety of our police officers and firefighters if they have to rescue you when you could have stayed home,” Whitmire told the crowd.

States affected by the snowsorm

The snowstorm sweeping the southeast could hit the following states:

Texas

Louisiana

Mississippi

Alabama

Florida

Georgia

South Carolina

North Carolina

New Mexico

Arkansas

“Our first responders must remain focused on critical incidents as conditions worsen.”

Later on Tuesday, Port Houston announced that its facilities would be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It came after vessel operations were halted and the container terminal truck gates were closed on Monday night.

Houston experienced three to four inches of snow by Tuesday afternoon, the most in a generation.

TRAVEL CHAOS

The snowstorm hit nearly a dozen Sun Belt states, halting travel from major hubs.

Houston’s airports, George Bush Intercontinental and Hobby, are closed due to the extreme weather.

FlightAware reported that nearly 1,000 flights were canceled at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Tuesday.

Pensacola International Airport closed completely, and Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport closed at noon.

SNOW SHOCK

Southerners were stunned by the rare snowflakes that fell in the Sunshine State.

“For the first time in history, we actually have a blizzard warning in Northwest Florida,” a Floridian told X.

“It just started snowing in Pensacola.”

“It may be snowing in Florida, but it’s definitely snowing on the Gulf Coast of Texas!” another X user wrote.

“I live 20 miles from Galveston.” I’ve never seen so much snow here before. “Hope the power stays on!!”

Someone else wrote: “It’s incredible to think that North Florida is expecting snow, sleet, ice, and extremely cold winds today and tonight!”

