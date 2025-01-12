US local news

Gov. Murphy’s shooting statistics miss the mark: armed, law-abiding New Jerseyans are altering the game after Bruen, say Space, Fantasia, and Inganamort

By Oliver

Published on:

Gov. Murphy's shooting statistics miss the mark: armed, law-abiding New Jerseyans are altering the game after Bruen, say Space, Fantasia, and Inganamort

NEW JERSEY — Governor Murphy’s recent announcement touting a reduction in shooting victims in New Jersey for 2024 conveniently ignored one critical factor: the landmark 2022 Bruen decision, which allowed law-abiding citizens to carry concealed firearms for self-defense, according to Senator Parker Space and Assembly Members Dawn Fantasia and Michael Inganamort.

Space, Fantasia, and Inganamort are pointing out this glaring omission, crediting the decision with allowing New Jersey residents to take control of their own safety.

“For years, liberals warned us that allowing concealed carry in New Jersey would lead to chaos and violence—the so-called ‘Wild West,'” said Space (R-24), who has concealed carry permits in several states. “The reality is clear: giving law-abiding citizens the right to self-defense has not only failed to increase shootings, but may even be helping to reduce them. “The proof is right in front of us.”

The 2022 Bruen decision by the United States Supreme Court recognized law-abiding Americans’ constitutional right to carry firearms outside their homes and set a higher standard for courts to evaluate firearm regulations. Since this decision, concealed carry permits in New Jersey have increased dramatically, empowering responsible gun owners and sending a strong message to criminals.

“New Jersey residents have sent a loud and clear message to criminals: they will not be victims,” said Fantasia (R-24), a gun owner and strong supporter of the Second Amendment. “These perpetrators are starting to think twice, knowing that their next carjacking attempt might be their last.”

Since Bruen, numerous court challenges have been filed to overturn New Jersey’s restrictive firearms legislation. Senator Space, Assemblywoman Fantasia, and Assemblyman Inganamort have worked closely with advocates and plaintiffs in these cases, providing assistance while firmly opposing further oppressive legislation.

“We are fighting to ensure New Jersey citizens can fully exercise their constitutional rights, just like most Americans across the country,” said Inganamort (R-24), a longtime Second Amendment supporter and gun owner. “With the Constitution on our side—and decisions like Heller, McDonald, and Bruen—it’s only a matter of time before these oppressive laws are repealed. Until then, Parker, Dawn, and I will remain vigilant in defending the rights of lawful gun owners and opposing any further attempts to limit our liberties.”

The Bruen decision was a watershed moment in the fight for Second Amendment rights, compelling states such as New Jersey to reconsider unconstitutional restrictions on firearm ownership. Despite the administration’s attempts to downplay its impact, evidence suggests that empowering responsible gun owners has helped to make New Jersey a safer place.

SOURCE

For You!

'Elon Musk' dies in Path of Exile 2, loses character after allegedly cheating his way to the top

‘Elon Musk’ dies in Path of Exile 2, loses character after allegedly cheating his way to the top

McDonald's sued as horrified customer left with'serious permanent injuries' after'swallowing a piece of metal'

McDonald’s sued as horrified customer left with’serious permanent injuries’ after’swallowing a piece of metal’

According to reports, Trump plans to unleash about 100 executive orders once he takes office

According to reports, Trump plans to unleash about 100 executive orders once he takes office

Former child star, age 32, dies in wildfires in California

Former child star, age 32, dies in wildfires in California

Ex child actor Rory Sykes killed in Los Angeles wildfires after ‘water ran out’ & helpless mum watched house burn to ground

Ex child actor Rory Sykes killed in Los Angeles wildfires after ‘water ran out’ & helpless mum watched house burn to ground

Oliver

Recommend For You

A group of retirees will collect around $4,800 on the 15th and 22nd of January

A group of retirees will collect around $4,800 on the 15th and 22nd of January

Bitcoin to soar in 2025 Could reach $200,000 on this month

Bitcoin to soar in 2025: Could reach $200,000 on this month

Biden’s Loan Pause Ends Borrowers Are Pressed to Start Paying Again, or Face Consequences

Biden’s Loan Pause Ends: Borrowers Are Pressed to Start Paying Again, or Face Consequences

Millions Could Lose Food Stamps SNAP Benefits at Risk if Some Recipients Don’t Do This

Millions Could Lose Food Stamps: SNAP Benefits at Risk if Some Recipients Don’t Do This

New York Unvelied $3 billion Inflation Refund plan Who Can Receive the Money

New York Unvelied $3 billion Inflation Refund plan: Who Can Receive the Money

$1,400 IRS stimulus check who won’t be able to receive it

$1,400 IRS stimulus check: who won’t be able to receive it

Exact date of the $1,702 stimulus check

Exact date of the $1,702 stimulus check

IRS changes to Tax Brackets may slightly increase Americans’ paychecks

IRS changes to Tax Brackets may slightly increase Americans’ paychecks

Goodbye SNAP benefits if you don’t do this before the deadline – many are already doing it – it’s official

Goodbye SNAP benefits if you don’t do this before the deadline – many are already doing it – it’s official

$1,400 per person in Unclaimed Stimulus Checks The IRS Wants You to Claim Your Share

$1,400 per person in Unclaimed Stimulus Checks: The IRS Wants You to Claim Your Share

New York expands child tax credit up to $1,000 per child

New York expands child tax credit up to $1,000 per child

Student Loan Forgiveness update — Everything changes in 2025

Student Loan Forgiveness update — Everything changes in 2025

Leave a Comment