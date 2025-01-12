Gov. Murphy’s shooting statistics miss the mark: armed, law-abiding New Jerseyans are altering the game after Bruen, say Space, Fantasia, and Inganamort

NEW JERSEY — Governor Murphy’s recent announcement touting a reduction in shooting victims in New Jersey for 2024 conveniently ignored one critical factor: the landmark 2022 Bruen decision, which allowed law-abiding citizens to carry concealed firearms for self-defense, according to Senator Parker Space and Assembly Members Dawn Fantasia and Michael Inganamort.

Space, Fantasia, and Inganamort are pointing out this glaring omission, crediting the decision with allowing New Jersey residents to take control of their own safety.

“For years, liberals warned us that allowing concealed carry in New Jersey would lead to chaos and violence—the so-called ‘Wild West,'” said Space (R-24), who has concealed carry permits in several states. “The reality is clear: giving law-abiding citizens the right to self-defense has not only failed to increase shootings, but may even be helping to reduce them. “The proof is right in front of us.”

The 2022 Bruen decision by the United States Supreme Court recognized law-abiding Americans’ constitutional right to carry firearms outside their homes and set a higher standard for courts to evaluate firearm regulations. Since this decision, concealed carry permits in New Jersey have increased dramatically, empowering responsible gun owners and sending a strong message to criminals.

“New Jersey residents have sent a loud and clear message to criminals: they will not be victims,” said Fantasia (R-24), a gun owner and strong supporter of the Second Amendment. “These perpetrators are starting to think twice, knowing that their next carjacking attempt might be their last.”

Since Bruen, numerous court challenges have been filed to overturn New Jersey’s restrictive firearms legislation. Senator Space, Assemblywoman Fantasia, and Assemblyman Inganamort have worked closely with advocates and plaintiffs in these cases, providing assistance while firmly opposing further oppressive legislation.

“We are fighting to ensure New Jersey citizens can fully exercise their constitutional rights, just like most Americans across the country,” said Inganamort (R-24), a longtime Second Amendment supporter and gun owner. “With the Constitution on our side—and decisions like Heller, McDonald, and Bruen—it’s only a matter of time before these oppressive laws are repealed. Until then, Parker, Dawn, and I will remain vigilant in defending the rights of lawful gun owners and opposing any further attempts to limit our liberties.”

The Bruen decision was a watershed moment in the fight for Second Amendment rights, compelling states such as New Jersey to reconsider unconstitutional restrictions on firearm ownership. Despite the administration’s attempts to downplay its impact, evidence suggests that empowering responsible gun owners has helped to make New Jersey a safer place.

