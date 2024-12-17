Following Diddy’s arrest, Beyoncé and Jay-Z “knew something was going to happen” to Jay-Z.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have reportedly been ready for allegations against Jay-Z to surface since Sean “Diddy” Combs’ incarceration. Jay-Z has categorically disputed the charges made against him in a lawsuit. Still, his name has been linked to Combs for months.

Beyoncé is reportedly devastated by the allegations against Jay-Z

Another insider informed the site that Beyoncé is presently attempting to present a brave front for the sake of her children.

“She is moving forward with her life, she is still committed to her scheduled performance in two weeks, and will be there for her family as much as she can,” a source informed me. “She won’t let this bring her image down.”

Nonetheless, she is apparently saddened by the news. A source informed the Daily Mail that she “spent the last few days crying.”

She is apparently very reliant on her Destiny’s Child bandmate, Michelle Williams.

“She has always been Beyoncé’s most spiritual friend, and she helped her get through the Beyoncé-hate train in the early 2000s when LeToya and LaTavia left the group,” a source told me. “Michelle was one of the first people Bey confided in and they have been speaking every evening when Michelle has time away from her Broadway show.”

He has denied the allegations

Jay-Z has refuted the charges. In his comments, he said that the lawsuit was a clear money grab. He portrayed his children as the victims of the circumstance while explaining it to them.

My wife and I will have to sit down with our children, one of whom is of an age where her peers will undoubtedly see the news and ask questions about the nature of these accusations, as well as explain people’s cruelty and greed,” Jay-Z said in a statement.

“I lament another loss of innocence. Children should not have to go through this at such a young age. It is unjust to have to attempt to comprehend inconceivable levels of evil intended to ruin families and the human spirit.”

Combs’ counsel has likewise denied any participation.

Source