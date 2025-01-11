Final Snowfall Forecast Map: New Winter Storm Will Cause Slippery Travel In The Northeast

Final snowfall forecasts for a large winter storm moving from the south to the northeast have been released, posing a risk to travel.

While the heaviest snowfall is expected south of Washington, DC, the storm will cause slick travel across the region.

“While a general 1 to 3 inches of snow is forecast, there may be pockets where only a coating or dusting of snow falls from the storm, particularly along the upper mid-Atlantic coast,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.”

Final Snow Accumulation Projections

See the first image above

Light Blue Areas: 1 to 3 inches

Next Shade: Up to 6 inches

Dark Blue Areas: Up to a foot

“Even with a light amount of snow, slow and slippery travel on the roads is anticipated, along with a significant number of airline delays due to de-icing operations,” according to AccuWeather.

“As aircraft and crews are displaced by the southern storm, the number of flight cancellations may climb even before the storm arrives in the Northeast.”

Timing By Region

Maryland-Virginia: Precipitation begins around 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.

Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts: Snow and sleet expected to start between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.

A mix of precipitation is expected after daybreak on Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies remaining throughout the day.

The system will dissipate by Saturday afternoon, though flurries may persist in some areas until the evening.

Sunday, January 12, will bring sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

SOURCE