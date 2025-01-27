US local news

Federal agencies conduct massive ‘nuclear incident’ training exercise in New York

Today marks the beginning of a massive “multi-agency nuclear incident training exercise” in upstate New York.

The exercise will be conducted by the Department of Defense, the Department of Energy, the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, and the National Nuclear Security Administration, among other state organizations, from January 26 to January 31, according to an FBI written statement.

The statement warned the public not to be “alarmed” by the exercises, which will include “the presence of military personnel and aircraft, and people in protective equipment,” as well as other state and city sheriff and police agency vehicles.

According to the statement, the exercise will take place in Schenectady, Saratoga, and Albany, as well as at the Stratton Air National Guard Base and Albany Airport.

These types of trainings are not uncommon, according to the statement; they have been held twice a year across the country since 2012.

“The exercise is an opportunity for participating entities to practice and enhance operational readiness to respond in the event of a nuclear incident in the United States or overseas,” according to a statement. “Exercise participants will conduct operations in personal protective equipment to simulate realistic conditions.”

The alert was issued on January 24 and was posted to the FBI Albany Office’s Facebook page yesterday. The response to the post varied.

“Duck and cover!” one user advised.

Another complained, “How is this not alarming?!”

Though the training will be visible in passing, the public and media will not be permitted to observe the exercise indefinitely.

