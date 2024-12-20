US local news

Fani Willis disqualified as prosecutor in the Trump Georgia election lawsuit

By Joseph

Published on:

Fani Willis disqualified as prosecutor in the Trump Georgia election lawsuit

On Thursday, a Georgia appeals court barred Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ (D) office from participating in the 2020 election interference lawsuit against President-elect Trump because of her ties with the case’s lead prosecutor.

The panel described Willis’ friendship with former special prosecutor Nathan Wade as having a “significant appearance of impropriety.”

The court declined to dismiss Trump’s charge entirely, but dismissing Willis’ office casts even more doubt on the case’s future, which is already complicated by Trump’s anticipated return to the White House.

“After carefully considering the trial court’s findings in its order, we conclude that it erred by failing to disqualify DA Willis and her office,” Judge E. Trenton Brown III stated in the court’s decision.

“The remedy crafted by the trial court to prevent an ongoing appearance of impropriety did nothing to address the appearance of impropriety that existed at times when DA Willis was exercising her broad pretrial discretion about who to prosecute and what charges to bring,” the judge ruled.

The ruling leaves open the prospect that another prosecutor will take over the case, but the way forward remains uncertain. Trump’s legal team has separately moved to dismiss all of his criminal charges on the grounds that he is the president-elect.

“As the Court correctly stated, only disqualification will suffice to restore public trust,” Trump attorney Steve Sadow said in a statement. “This decision puts an end to a politically motivated persecution of the next President of the United States.”

The Hill has requested a statement from Willis’ office. Defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant, who represents one of Trump’s co-defendants and filed the first claim against Willis and Wade, said she and her client are “grateful” that the judge decided Willis should not be permitted to prosecute the matter further.

Last summer, Willis indicted Trump and more than a dozen of his friends with allegedly plotting to undermine President Biden’s 2020 Georgia victory.

The revelation of Willis and Wade’s affair, whom the district attorney hired to lead the Trump prosecution, caused a months-long pause in the case.

After a tumultuous hearing in February that saw both prosecutors testify, Judge Scott McAfee, who oversees the trial proceedings, determined that the romance constituted an appearance of a conflict.

The judge ruled the prosecution could proceed if Wade stepped aside, which he promptly did.

For months, Trump and his allies have been appealing that decision to the Georgia Court of Appeals, claiming that the district attorney should not be permitted to proceed. Meanwhile, the trial proceedings came to a halt.

In Thursday’s verdict, the appeals court panel dismissed Trump’s claims that the relationship constituted a genuine conflict, saying that it only appeared to be one, but ruled the judge was incorrect in concluding Willis could proceed.

“While we recognize that an appearance of impropriety generally is not enough to support disqualification, this is the rare case in which disqualification is mandated and no other remedy will suffice to restore public confidence in the integrity of these proceedings,” the court’s appeals panel stated.

Judge Ben Land dissented with the other two judges on the panel, arguing that the appeals court should defer to the trial judge’s conclusions rather than interfering with their discretion.

“Where, as here, a prosecutor has no actual conflict of interest and the trial court, based on the evidence presented to it, rejects the allegations of actual impropriety, we have no authority to reverse the trial court’s denial of a motion to disqualify,” Land noted in its ruling. “None. Even if there is the appearance of impropriety.”

Willis could file an appeal with the state Supreme Court. If that effort fails, the case against Trump and his friends will be turned over to Georgia’s Prosecuting Attorneys Council (PAC).

It would follow the same path as when Willis’ office was previously barred from pursuing Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones (R) in the case because she donated funds for his political opponent.

More than two years later, the council declined to bring charges.

SOURCE

For You!

Dad who left his 2-year-old son to starve to death 'in the most horrific way' learns his fate

Dad who left his 2-year-old son to starve to death ‘in the most horrific way’ learns his fate

'I'm meant to be at a viewing' Funeral home cremates mom before loved ones could say farewell, then waits a week to inform them, family claims

‘I’m meant to be at a viewing’: Funeral home cremates mom before loved ones could say farewell, then waits a week to inform them, family claims

Woman burnt the body of a missing man, then went to a party and told people she did something that would'send her to jail' Police

Woman burnt the body of a missing man, then went to a party and told people she did something that would’send her to jail’ Police

With winter poised to arrive, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut are predicted to see piling snow and freezing temperatures

With winter poised to arrive, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut are predicted to see piling snow and freezing temperatures

Duo nabbed following man's robbery of a bag holding $140K outside LI Bank of America

Duo nabbed following man’s robbery of a bag holding $140K outside LI Bank of America

Joseph

Recommend For You

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

Social Security at 62, 65, or 70: What’s the Best Option for You?

Social Security Benefits for Veterans’ Families: What You Need to Know in 2024

2024 Social Security COLA: The Good, the Bad, and the Impact on Retirees

30,000 Children Lose Social Security Benefits: What’s Happening?

Social Security Benefits: A Guide for Families of Children with Disabilities

Social Security COLA Increase and Payment Dates for November 2024

SSDI Payments in November 2024: When Will Your Benefits Arrive?

Maximize Your Social Security Payments in 2025 with These Easy Tips

SSDI Payment Dates for November 2024 Based on Your Birth Date

How the 2025 Social Security COLA Adjustment Affects Your Payments

November 2024 Social Security Payments: SSI and SSDI Details

Leave a Comment