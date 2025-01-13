Extra SNAP Benefits of up to $1,756 to Hit Acconts in Florida This Week

By Rachel Greco

Published on:

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, which used to be called Food Stamps, are still an important way for millions of families in the United States to get healthy food. At the moment, this program helps more than 42 million low-income people, which is a big chunk of the Florida population.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) in this state is in charge of giving out SNAP benefits. It does this with Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards, which make it easy and quick for people to get their payments.

The SNAP benefits in Florida: the upcoming payment dates

The SNAP benefit program will continue in January 2025, which marks the beginning of a new distribution cycle. Each beneficiary’s case number is used to create a structured schedule for this monthly process in Florida. This makes sure that delivery is organized and goes smoothly.

The dates of payments depend on the last two digits of the case number, but not the last digit. With this system, resources can be spread out over the course of the month.

Payment dates in January 2025

The payment schedule for the month of January 2025 is scheduled as follows:

  • For case numbers ending in 39-41: January 12.
  • For case numbers ending in 42-45: January 13.
  • For case numbers ending in 46-48: January 14.
  • For case numbers ending in 49-53: January 15.
  • For case numbers ending in 54-57: January 16.
  • For case numbers ending in 58-60: January 17.
  • For case numbers ending in 61-64: January 18.
  • For case numbers ending in 65-67: January 19.
Exceptions and special cases

Beneficiaries who also get cash aid or are part of the SUNCAP program, which helps people who get Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits, will be able to get their payments in the first three days of the month. These dates are also based on the case number.

In the event that you do not receive benefits on the date that was agreed upon, there may be a problem with the case. Beneficiaries who are affected should contact DCF to fix any problems and make sure they get their money on time.

In Florida, the Department of Children and Families can be reached at 850-300-4323 for questions about SNAP payments and other services.

