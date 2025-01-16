End to daylight saving time among bills for the 2025 Nevada Legislature

Las Vegas — A Republican lawmaker who represents parts of six rural Nevada counties is sponsoring legislation to repeal the state’s daylight saving time.

Senate Bill 94 (SB94) is sponsored by Republican minority leader State Senator Robin L. Titus. States can make this decision independently of the federal government, but only Arizona and Hawaii have done so.

The other 48 states change their clocks twice a year, whereas these two states use standard time all year.

According to an October report from The Hill, scientists believe that permanent standard time is “undeniably” the best option for human health. The same article demonstrated widespread support for something different: permanently implementing daylight saving time.

The entire “spring forward” and “fall back” routine became standard practice in 1967, following several changes in wartime policies.

The federal standard put an end to a patchwork of state and local laws that had caused confusion for trucking companies and the rest of the transportation industry.

Aside from attempting to control your clock, lawmakers have introduced an increasing number of bills that may have an impact on Nevadans’ lives.

So far, the 2025 Nevada Legislature has 103 bills in the Assembly and 97 in the Senate, with 45 bills carried over from the 2023 Legislative Session. And that’s just the start. The 2023 Legislature considered more than 1,000 bills.

Gov. Joe Lombardo will deliver his State of the State speech tonight, outlining his agenda for lawmakers as the session approaches.

8 News Now, we looked at some bills in November (Schools and crime receiving attention in early bills submitted for the 2025 Nevada Legislature), and since then, another 40 bills have been written. Take a look at some of them:

Assembly Bill 92 (AB92): After a fracas over access to school buildings in Clark County, five Republican lawmakers are sponsoring a bill to guarantee that political caucus meetings won’t be shut out. The Clark County School District denied access to some schools in 2024 . AB92 would require “that rooms or spaces in public buildings be provided to certain political parties without charge for certain purposes.” That guarantee of access was repealed during the 2021 Legislative Session.

AB94: Contractors and subcontractors on public works projects would be required to participate in the federal E-Verify employment verification system. The bill is sponsored by Republican Assemblymember Philip "PK" O'Neill.

Contractors and subcontractors on public works projects would be required to participate in the federal E-Verify employment verification system. The bill is sponsored by Republican Assemblymember Philip “PK” O’Neill. SB91: The state would have to spell names accurately, using accents and other common marks that help with correct pronunciation. Those are referred to as “diacritical” marks. The bill would require the DMV, county health offices and the State Registrar of Vital Statistics to observe diacritical marks on licenses, ID cards and driver’s licenses. The bill is sponsored by Senator Fabian Doñate and Assemblymember Cecelia González.

The 2025 Nevada Legislature meets in Carson City on Monday, February 3.

