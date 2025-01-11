Did Kamala Harris and Jill Biden engage in a violent confrontation at Jimmy Carter’s funeral? AI video becomes viral

An AI-generated video of Kamala Harris and Jill Biden in a physical altercation has gone viral, leading thousands to believe it is true. The video, taken at former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral on Thursday, shows the two women sitting side by side moments before engaging in a full-fledged brawl.

However, the video has since been debunked, with Kamala Harris’ face morphing into someone else’s while Joe Biden and Doug Emhoff attempt to pry them apart in an animated manner. Nonetheless, the original video has gone viral, owing to the apparent scalding tension between the two women.

All we know about Kamala Harris and Jill Biden’s interaction at the ceremony as body language expert says the former was trying to act “smug”

In the original video, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are on their way to sit next to Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, who have already taken their seats. Although neither of them contacted the other.

Except for Kamala Harris, who appeared to be handing Jill Biden a hymn book, no one shook hands, exchanged glances, or even stood up to greet each other.

Nonetheless, a source tells the Daily Mail that there is no love lost between the foursome, as they allegedly spent half an hour chatting just before the service began.

“It was very warm, it was very loving,” the source said, adding that Jill and Kamala even “hugged and kissed” when the ceremony concluded.

Nonetheless, the alleged hostility became the talk of the town after CNN’s Jake Tapper mentioned it during his segment on Thursday morning. He said this while live-streaming the video in question:

“You didn’t see a particularly warm greeting between the First Couple and the Second Couple.”